Rogueblox Trello Link | Official & Updated (May 2024)

Rogueblox is back!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|
Published: May 13, 2024 06:14 am

Have you booted up the game but are clueless about what you’re supposed to do? Well, you’re not alone. To make all the Rogueblox-related information more accessible, the developers created a Trello page, which you should visit next. Links to it and other Rogueblox socials are just below, so check ’em out.

Recommended Videos

The Trello page we linked above is your best bet for guides and general information. However, details are still missing, and that’s why you should join the Discord server, too. The community over there is amazing, and they also post links to their YT guides, which are extremely useful, especially if you are just starting out.

What Can You Find on Rogueblox Trello?

Rogueblox Trello page layout
Image Source: Rogueblox via Twinfinite

On the Rogueblox Trello, you will find everything crucial to your progression, from starting out and which classes you can pick to all of the end-game content, including dungeons, bosses, and events. Also, there are lists for basically all items, mechanics, and NPCs in the game, all explained and well-detailed.

Other Good Sources of Rogueblox Information

Together with Discord and Trello, YouTube is another great place to search for guides. A few YouTubers I’d highlight are MakoShiMagn3tar, and Karma. They cover all the most important topics, such as class/weapon showcases, beginner guides, quest tips, etc. Plus, they cover other Roblox experiences that you might be playing too.

Anyway, that’s all we have regarding the Rogueblox Trello link. Now that you have access to all that information, there should be nothing standing between you and becoming the best in the game. Also, if you need hard-to-find Trello links for other Roblox experiences, we’ve got plenty here on Twinfinite, including Type Soul, King Legacy, Critical Revengeance, and Voxlblade.

Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.