Critical Revengeance Official Trello & Wiki Links (2024)

Looking for the Critical Revengeance Trello link? Well, Google isn’t really helpful regarding those, but we’ve got you. Below is the link to the official Trello and the official Wiki, so you’ll have all the sources of relevant CR information at your fingertips.

Here are all the Critical Revengeance-related links you’ll ever need, including the official Trello page. Also, do note that if you’re looking for the best source of information, avoid the Wiki. It’s much harder to navigate, and some info is missing there, too.

Critical Revengeance Trello: trello.com/b/tIUmFRe5/critical-revengeance

trello.com/b/tIUmFRe5/critical-revengeance Critical Revengeance Wiki: critical-revengeance.fandom.com

critical-revengeance.fandom.com Critical Revengeance Discord: discord.com/invite/mkabjcrxPj

discord.com/invite/mkabjcrxPj Critical Revengeance Game: roblox.com/games/14233281398/Critical-Revengeance

On a side note, know that Critical Revengeance is still a new game and that all of the content on the above-mentioned platforms is still a WIP. So, it’s highly likely that you won’t find answers to all your questions there. If that happens, hop on Discord and see whether the devs or other players can help you out.

What Can You Learn on the Trello Page

Despite Critical Revengeance being a relatively new experience, its Trello page is very polished. It contains a lot of helpful information, including explanations for all the different in-game mechanics such as prestige, status effects, combat, leveling, etc.

Details and specs of all classes, enemies, and bosses are also included. This will help you immensely, as the in-game tooltips almost don’t cover these at all. Plus, it’ll let you plan what you want to be in the game before you even log in.

Of course, this is just the tip of the iceberg, and there is a lot more for you to find in the Critical Revengeance Trello. Now that you have the link, nothing is stopping you from doing so.

