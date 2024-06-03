Characters jumping in Anime Odyssey Simulator Roblox experience
Roblox Anime Odyssey Simulator Codes (June 2024)

Finally a good new RPG.
Aleksa Stojković
|
Published: Jun 3, 2024 11:36 am

Updated: June 3, 2024

We found codes!

On the Roblox store, you will find hundreds, if not thousands, of One Piece-themed experiences. Almost all of them share a common trait: you will have to grind a lot to get all the best gear and pets. However, you can speed yourself up by using the list of all working Anime Odyssey Simulator codes we’ve sorted below.

All Working Anime Odyssey Simulator Codes

  • RELEASE: XP Potion, Coins Potion, Lucky Potion (New)
  • SHREDDER: XP Potion, Damage Potion, Lucky Potion (New)
  • QUESTS: XP Potion, Damage Potion, Lucky Potion (New)
  • SHINYBUFF: XP Potion, Damage Potion, Lucky Potion (New)
  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN: XP Potion, Lucky Potion (New)
  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2: XP Potion, Lucky Potion (New)
  • JEKE: Lucky Potion (New)
  • DEFAULT: Damage Potion (New)
  • PLAYZIN: Lucky Potion (New)
  • HIRO: Damage Potion (New)
  • AYA: Lucky Potion (New)
  • URUBUZIN: XP Potion (New)
  • HEROOTW: XP Potion (New)

Expired Anime Odyssey Simulator Codes

  • There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Odyssey Simulator

Codes redemption menu in Anime Odyssey Simulator Roblox experience
  1. Open Anime Odyssey Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click on the Cart (Shop) button on the left.
  3. Scroll all the way down to get to the Codes section.
  4. Type or paste your code into the text field.
  5. Click on Claim to redeem your loot.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If you are typing a code out in Anime Odyssey Simulator and fail to redeem it, then it’s most probably a spelling mistake. To avoid those, just copy-paste the codes instead. If that doesn’t work either, then it could be that it expired recently. In that case, just skip it and move to the next code.

How to Get More Anime Odyssey Simulator Codes

If you prefer to search for codes yourself, then you should either visit the ADS Discord server or the ADS Trello page. Both have designated codes sections that are updated by the developers. However, sometimes the devs remove codes even though they still work. We don’t, though, so what you might want to do instead is bookmark this post. That way, you’ll be sure you’re always getting all the available codes.

Anyway, that is all we have for now regarding Anime Odyssey Simulator codes and how to claim them in-game. To find codes for other Roblox experiences, check out the Roblox section on Twinfinite. We’ve covered all the most popular ones, including Anime Defenders and Anime Realms Simulator.

