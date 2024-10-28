Anime Multiverse Tower Defense Codes [JJK PT 3] (October 2024)

Want the latest Anime Multiverse Tower Defense codes? This Roblox TDS is all about collecting units from across popular anime franchises to use in tactical battles. Fortunately, there are plenty of codes available to get free credits and resources.

All Anime Multiverse Tower Defense Codes

Anime Multiverse Tower Defense Codes (Working)

RyanListens : Level up, 50k credits, and 2k gems

: Level up, 50k credits, and 2k gems Gojo : 5k credits

: 5k credits Sukuna: 50k credits

Anime Multiverse Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

FairyTale

UPD9

SryForDelay

Delay

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Multiverse Tower Defense

The redemption mechanic in Anime Multiverse Tower Defense is incredibly straightforward and works the same on mobile, console, and PC versions of Roblox. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Anime Multiverse Tower Defense from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, press the blue Codes button on the left-hand side of the screen.

Type a code from our list into the text box and hit Return.

Check your inventory below to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Anime Multiverse Tower Defense Codes?

You can find codes on the Anime Multiverse Tower Defense Discord server. Once you’ve joined using that link, there’s a dedicated codes channel to check out. The devs regularly add new coupons to this list, though they don’t provide warning when a code expires. Keep an eye on that channel and you’ll never miss out!

Other than that, you can bookmark this page and visit Twinfinite each time you play Anime Multiverse Tower Defense. We’ll keep an eye out for more codes and add them to our list accordingly.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Currently, the most likely chance is that the code in question has expired. This tends to happen a lot in Roblox games, where the devs remove a code from redemption without letting players know beforehand. They only stick around for a very limited amount of time, so you’ll want to use each one as soon as you spot it.

Other than that, double-check that you’re typing the code in exactly as it’s displayed on our list. Even the slightest typo will cause the code to not work, including any capitals or numbers. As such, you can simply paste the code from our guide to avoid this situation entirely.

