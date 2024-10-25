Anime Academy Codes [RE-RELEASE] (October 2024)

Veteran Roblox players, rejoice: new Anime Academy codes have arrived! This long-running experience was last supported way back in 2020, but seems to have experienced a rennaisance from the devs in late 2024. Read on to see all of the current coupons you can redeem!

Recommended Videos

All Anime Academy Codes

Anime Academy Codes (Working)

3yrupdate : Two epic spins

: Two epic spins tooklongenough: Ten common spins

Anime Academy Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Academy

Fortunately, the code redemption process is as easy now as it was all those years ago. In fact, it’s the same on mobile, console, and PC versions of Roblox. Here’s what to do:

Load into Anime Academy from the Roblox game page.

On the main menu, type a code from our list into the orange text box in the bottom-left of the screen.

Press the green Redeem button and check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Anime Academy Codes?

Conveniently, you’ll find codes posted on the Roblox game page, which we’ve linked above. The description also includes details on what each code unlocks, and when the next one is due. There’s also a Discord server worth joining in case you’re more active on that platform.

Of course, we’d also recommend that you bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Anime Academy. We’ll keep an eye out for codes, adding any new ones to our list accordingly. That way, you’ll never miss out!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Currently, the most likely scenario is that the code you’re trying to redeem has expired. This is likely down to how old Anime Academy is, meaning any codes from previous iterations of the game have probably stopped working. As such, be sure to redeem each code as soon as you spot it to avoid missing out.

Failing that, be sure you’re inputting each code exactly as it’s seen on our list. That includes any capitalization, numbers, and special characters. Even a slight typo will cause the code to not work, so you may want to paste them directly from our list instead.

That’s everything you need to know about Anime Academy codes! For more Roblox, check out our Anime Vanguards tier list, the Type Soul Trello link, and our Five Nights TD tier list.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy