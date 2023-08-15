All Punch a Anime Codes (August 2023)

To say that Roblox is bursting at the seams with anime-inspired titles would be a gigantic understatement. The latest experience that’s taking the platform by storm is xFrozen Obbys’ punching simulator, Punch a Anime. Players train up to gain strength, punch their opponents to get those dubs, and even collect pets to boot. So, if you’re on the hunt for all the working Punch a Anime codes right now, you’re in the right place. Let’s get straight into it!

All Active Codes in Punch a Anime

The following codes work and are valid to redeem in-game freebies. However, as they are time-sensitive, they may expire at some point in the future. In other words, get them while they’re hot!

Release – Free Split Doggy Pet

All Expired Codes

As the game is so new, there are currently no invalid, inactive codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes

Much like other Roblox titles, redeeming codes is super easy. If you’re struggling, go ahead and follow these steps:

Firstly, boot up Punch a Anime on Roblox.

Next, tap on the red and white ‘Codes’ icon on the right-hand side of your screen (as highlighted down below).

In the text box provided, type in a code.

Lastly, hit the green ‘Verify’ button and the items will be deposited into your account.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Roblox

And, there you have it, folks! That's everything you need to know about all the working Punch a Anime codes at the moment.