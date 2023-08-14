Mushroom Race Codes (August 2023)

You’ll find plenty of clicking games on Roblox, but very few like Mushroom Race. Before you hit up the starting line and race other players on mushrooms (yes, you read that right), you’ll click and click to improve your top speed. For a greater advantage, you should also use these Mushroom Race codes!

All Working Mushroom Race Codes in Roblox

As of Aug. 14, 2023, the following gifts can still be collected in Mushroom Race:

RELEASE : Use this code for a free pet, the Happy Red Dragon

: Use this code for a free pet, the Happy Red Dragon YTME1456 : Redeem this code for a uTube Bunny pet

: Redeem this code for a uTube Bunny pet YTMR289: Use this code for a free uTube Dragon pet

Pets are all the rage this time around in Mushroom Race, and you should definitely utilize them as soon as you can. They’ll be super helpful for increasing your speed, ensuring you finish the race much sooner.

On top of that, don’t forget to collect Mushroom Race’s free in-game rewards. You’ll unlock more the longer you play!

All Expired Mushroom Race Codes

Unfortunately for you, these Roblox codes are no longer working and will no longer reward anything other than disappointment.

Hurray! None of Mushroom Race’s codes have expired… yet.

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Collecting free goodies in Mushroom Race is as easy as it gets. Once you’ve logged into Roblox and launched Mushroom Race, you’ll find the codes menu on the left-hand side, towards the top.

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

There are two options: one featuring Twitter’s blue check mark and the other using YouTube’s logo. Either menu button works for redeeming codes; it doesn’t matter which one you use. What matters is that you type the codes exactly how they’re presented on our list.

At any rate, you're now up-to-date with the latest Mushroom Race codes in Roblox. Please use them as soon as possible because they won't stick around for long, especially the codes from YouTuber i2Perfect.