Is It a Pal or a Pokemon? Take This Palworld Quiz to Test Your Knowledge

A quick glance at the Steam charts reveals one thing: Palworld is taking the world by storm. Developed by Japanese company Pocketpair, it takes the stylings of the beloved Pokemon series and adds a gun-toting survival twist. While the game has courted controversy for its similarities to Game Freak’s series, particularly through creature design, it’s gone down a hit. That’s where this Palworld quiz comes into play.

Pal or Pokemon Palworld Trivia Quiz

In this quiz, we’ll show you a range of images from either Palworld or the Pokemon series. Your job is to determine whether the creature in question is a Palworld Pal, or a Pokemon. Some of them are nice and easy, while others will really test you.

We’ve covered all bases here, from the starter Pals you’re all but guaranteed to run into in the early hours to niche Pokemon who even die-hard trainers may never have caught. You’ll need to be familiar with each and every incarnation of the Pokedex – and taking a look at our Palworld bestiary wouldn’t hurt, either.

How did you do? If you aren’t content with your score, be sure to go away and read up on all the different creatures in both game franchises before trying again. With Palworld only due to increase in popularity, you can practically guarantee that even more novel and exciting Pals will be arriving soon. While developer Pocketpair has yet to explicitly confirm any new Pals coming to the game, it’s a very likely scenario to increase its popularity and ensure dedicated players still have things to do.

