These New Marvel Snap Series 5 Cards Are Gonna Be Insane

A new season of Marvel Snap has just begun. Titled Guardians Greatest Hits, this season is themed around the Guardians of the Galaxy, which ties in nicely with the new movie release as well. Nebula has been revealed as the featured season pass card, but there are four other cards to look forward to in Series 5 as well.

We’ve got Iron Lad, with an On Reveal ability that allows him to copy the ability of the top card of your deck, as well as Howard the Duck, who shows you the top card of your deck. But after that, we’ve also got High Evolutionary and Living Tribunal, and these are pretty crazy.

High Evolutionary unlocks the potential of all your cards with no abilities at the start of the game, and the effects are as follows:

Wasp: Afflict 2 random enemy cards here with -1 Power.

Afflict 2 random enemy cards here with -1 Power. Misty Knight: When you end a turn with unspent Energy, give another friendly card +1 Power.

When you end a turn with unspent Energy, give another friendly card +1 Power. Shocker: The leftmost card in your hand costs 1 less.

The leftmost card in your hand costs 1 less. Cyclops: When you end a turn with unspent Energy, afflict 2 random enemies here with -1 Power.

When you end a turn with unspent Energy, afflict 2 random enemies here with -1 Power. The Thing: Afflict a random enemy card here with -1 Power. Repeat this twice more.

Afflict a random enemy card here with -1 Power. Repeat this twice more. Abomination: Costs 1 less for each enemy card in play that’s afflicted with negative Power.

Costs 1 less for each enemy card in play that’s afflicted with negative Power. Hulk: +2 Power for each turn you ended with unspent Energy.

This opens up a lot of deck-building possibilities, and also gives these ability-less cards more versatility beyond just being slotted into Patriot decks.

On the other hand, Living Tribunal has a simpler ability, but it’s sure to be an impactful one as well. The ability states: At the end of the game, split your total Power evenly among all locations. This has the potential to help players fix mistakes they have made throughout the match, such as focusing too hard on one location over another.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.

