Category:
Call of Duty
News
PC
PlayStation
Xbox

Call of Duty SBMM Completely Broken Among Other Errors

Call of Duty and the terrible, horrible no good, very bad day.
Image of Kristina Ebanez
Kristina Ebanez
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 11:59 am
Modern Warfare 3 Artwork
Image Source: Activision

Today the Call of Duty network has been faced some severe outages and errors, to say the least. From the Minot Myer to Hawthorne error, it doesn’t seem like the system is letting up. CoD players are definitely paying the price.

Recommended Videos

One, in particular, is the issue with Modern Warfare 3’s SBMM, where the standard matchmaking has changed its tune. Since the game’s release, this mechanic has received mixed reviews, and some even believe it has worsened. However, with the latest development, it is now completely broken. Interestingly, players’ reactions may surprise you.

Despite SBMM being in disarray, CoD players are actually happy about it. In its previous state, many players (like myself) haven’t been getting proper results regarding matchmaking. Sometimes, it feels like you’re on top of the world when rounds are too easy. Other times you’ll get decimated. Thus, this has led many players to want to try the game without SBMM. This is a much more “relaxed” experience, as CharlieIntel states.

As you can see, players are seemingly happy about the broken SBMM and hope that Activision keeps it that way. Nevertheless, we still have to consider all the other factors where many can’t play the game.

These problems initially began overnight. The Call of Duty Updates Twitter/X page finally made an announcement in the early hours of Feb. 23. In a post, they disclosed that they are working on fixes for events, Battle Pass, challenges, and SR. They’ve also mentioned you may notice wonky performances with your loadout and account level.

On top of that, several players have noted that all their weapons shot down to level one. As such, they’re losing out on all their progress. So, even though things were looking up without SBMM, there are still plenty of other issues.

We’ll just have to see what’s to come for the rest of the week in Call of Duty. With the mid-season update on the horizon, it could get worse before it gets better.

related content
Read Article MW3 Server Status – Is Modern Warfare 3 Down?
Modern Warfare 3 Artwork
Category:
Call of Duty
Call of Duty
Guides
Guides
MW3 Server Status – Is Modern Warfare 3 Down?
Kristina Ebanez Kristina Ebanez Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Best MTZ-762 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone
Strike Team in MW3 Zombies
Category:
Call of Duty
Call of Duty
Guides
Guides
Best MTZ-762 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone
Tyler Towers Tyler Towers Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Best Sidewinder Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone
modern warfare 3 zombies players engage in wholesome ray gun moment
Category:
Call of Duty
Call of Duty
Guides
Guides
Best Sidewinder Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone
Tyler Towers Tyler Towers Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Best HRM-9 Loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3
HRM-9 Preview Image
Category:
Call of Duty
Call of Duty
Guides
Guides
Best HRM-9 Loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3
Tyler Towers Tyler Towers Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Best RAM-9 Loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3
Warzone and MW3 Season 2
Category:
Call of Duty
Call of Duty
Guides
Guides
Best RAM-9 Loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3
Tyler Towers Tyler Towers Feb 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article MW3 Server Status – Is Modern Warfare 3 Down?
Modern Warfare 3 Artwork
Category:
Call of Duty
Call of Duty
Guides
Guides
MW3 Server Status – Is Modern Warfare 3 Down?
Kristina Ebanez Kristina Ebanez Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Best MTZ-762 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone
Strike Team in MW3 Zombies
Category:
Call of Duty
Call of Duty
Guides
Guides
Best MTZ-762 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone
Tyler Towers Tyler Towers Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Best Sidewinder Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone
modern warfare 3 zombies players engage in wholesome ray gun moment
Category:
Call of Duty
Call of Duty
Guides
Guides
Best Sidewinder Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone
Tyler Towers Tyler Towers Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Best HRM-9 Loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3
HRM-9 Preview Image
Category:
Call of Duty
Call of Duty
Guides
Guides
Best HRM-9 Loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3
Tyler Towers Tyler Towers Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Best RAM-9 Loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3
Warzone and MW3 Season 2
Category:
Call of Duty
Call of Duty
Guides
Guides
Best RAM-9 Loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3
Tyler Towers Tyler Towers Feb 19, 2024
Author
Kristina Ebanez
Kristina is a Staff Writer and has been with Twinfinite for more than a year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.