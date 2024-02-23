How to Fix Loadouts Not Working in MW3 & Warzone

If you’re like most other Call of Duty players, you weren’t happy to discover that your loadout had suddenly disappeared. Luckily, we’ve tracked down some info you need to have to fix Loadouts not working in MW3 and Warzone, and have compiled it all into this guide.

MW3 and Warzone Loadouts Not Working Fix

As it stands, the only way to fix the loadouts not working glitch in MW3 and Warzone is to log out of the game. Then, wait for Activision to address the issue.

The bug is one of many that hit the Call of Duty games all at once due to an unexpected error in the software and server strain. As such, there’s no real way around it. It’s impacting the majority of the player base and is caused by the code of the games themselves.

Fortunately, you shouldn’t have to wait long for the issue to be addressed. The games’ developer made a post to the official Call of Duty Updates Twitter/X account on Feb. 23 to inform players that they were aware of the issues and intended to fix them as soon as possible.

❗️ #MW3 #Warzone #ModernWarfareZombies #MW3RankedPlay



We're working on a fix for a known issue that appeared overnight that is preventing progress from being tracked in various areas of the game including but not limited to events, challenges, Battle Pass, and SR.



Players may… — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) February 23, 2024

Can You Get Your Loadouts Back in MW3 and Warzone?

It’s also worth noting that any Loadouts you had prior to the error won’t be permanently lost. Or at least, they shouldn’t be.

Activision noted that players will see unusual behaviors around Loadouts while the errors persist. This might not confirm that your preferred equipment groupings are still usable. Regardless, it’s better than them saying they were definitively lost.

We’d lean toward them knowing that players can’t access their loadouts and are working on a solution that brings them back in their entirety. Save for some catastrophic issue with the game, it’s likely that every player’s saved loadouts will return soon.

How to Prevent Loadouts Not Working in MW3 and Warzone

Finally, we should note that the only way to avoid running into this issue in the future is to avoid logging on when there are known server issues tied to MW3 and Warzone.

You can do this with the use of sites like Downdetector or our article on the game’s server status. Both updated regularly and can help you know with certainty if you can expect errors during your play session.

And that’s all we have on how to fix Loadouts not working in MW3 and Warzone. For more help with error fixes for both games, check out our other guides on how to fix the Minot Hawthorne Error and how to fix the Minot Myer Error.