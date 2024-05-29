What Do the Keys of Tremble, Passion, & Tranquility Do in Wuthering Waves?

While playing through the Illusive Realm roguelike game mode in Wuthering Waves, players will come across an upgrade called the Key of Tremble. In some regions, this translates as the Key of Tremor, and other keys like the Key of Passion and Key of Tranquility have a description that feels vague to many players. So, if you are confused about what the Key of Tremble, Key of Passion, and Key of Tranquility do in Wuthering Waves, this guide is for you!

How To Use the Key of Tremble, Passion, and Tranquility in Wuthering Waves

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

In Wuthering Waves, the Key of Tremble, aka Key of Tremor, Key of Passion, and Key of Tranquility, are Metaphor items players can use in the Illusive Realm game mode to upgrade Echo abilities.

Each upgrade for an Echo in the Illusive Realm requires a certain amount of Elements. While almost every upgrade offers an Element value, the Keys in particular are used to raise the Element value quickly for fast Echo level-ups.

With that said, here are the three Metaphor Keys and their effects in Wuthering Waves:

Key of Tremble : 3x Electro (Purple)

: 3x Electro (Purple) Key of Passion : 3x Fusion (Red)

: 3x Fusion (Red) Key of Tranquility: 3x Glacio (Blue)

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

For instance, let’s say an Echo Upgrade requires ten Electro. If you get the Key of Tremble upgrade from Metaphor, it will contribute three Electro, leaving you with seven more Electro to collect in order to unlock the upgrade.

How to Get the Key of Tremble, Key of Passion, and Key of Tranquility

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

You can get the Key of Tremble, Key of Passion, and Key of Tranquility from Metaphor at the end of a wave inside the Illusive Realm. Granted, it appears to be one of the three upgrades. In addition, you can purchase the keys using Dream Fragments from the Ebony Gatekeeper before the final round.

That concludes our guide on what the Key of Tremble, Passion, and Tranquility do in Wuthering Waves and how you can obtain them.

