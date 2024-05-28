While exploring Jinzhou, you can accept and complete various side quests. Among them is the Journal of Jinzhou mission, where your knowledge about the world of Wuthering Waves will be tested. If you need a hand getting the questions right, here are all Journal of Jinzhou quiz answers in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Journal of Jinzhou Quest Guide

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The Journal of Jinzhou side quest in Wuthering Waves consists of two missions. You can start the first quest by speaking with Yingzhu and her sister in front of the Ministry of Development building on the east side of the city.

Volume 1

Here are the answers to the quiz in the Journal of Jinzhou Volume 1 quest:

Question: What is the name of the Sentinel of Jinzhou? Answer: Jue

Question: Which Department of the Huaxu Academy is responsible for creating Tacetite Weapons? Answer: Department of Safety

Question: Which of these isn’t in the recipe for the famous Spicy Pulled Chicken? Answer: Caltrop



Completing this mission will give these rewards:

Astrite x10

Union EXP x20

Medium Sealed Tube x2

Medium Energy Core x1

Volume 2

After completing the first quest, you must wait until the next server reset time to take the second mission. The siblings have moved to speak in front of the Huaxu Academy near the Synthesizer machine. This time, you only need to answer either Yinzhu’s or Xingzhu’s question.

Here are the solutions to the Journal of Jinzhou Volume 2:

Yingzhu: What is the official name for the Midnight Rangers? Answer: Vanguards

Yingzhu: What is the official name of the “Gourds” Huanglong Resonators carry? Answer: Pangu Terminal

Xingzhu: What plant is called the “Midnight Rangers’ Friend”? Answer: Noctemint



Once you answer the sisters, you will complete the second quest and receive these rewards:

Astrite x10

Union EXP x20

Shell Credit x6000

Medium Resonance Potion x2

Medium Energy Core x1

Technically, you don’t have to give the correct answers to complete these missions. This is because they are only asking you to get some genuine feedback.

That’s everything you need to know about all Journal of Jinzhou quiz answers in Wuthering Waves. For more related content, you can check out our post on how to get free pulls.

