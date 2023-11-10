Who Is Skirk in Genshin Impact? Answered

Although Genshin Impact features many interesting and memorable characters, some figures are more mysterious than others. One of them is the woman named Skirk, whose name has been mentioned several times in the game.

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Genshin Impact!*

Everything We Know About Skrik in Genshin Impact

Skirk is a master of swordsmanship who taught Childe how to fight when he fell into the Abyss during childhood. She is also a disciple of Surtalogi, The Foul, who she claims to be someone “greater than humanity.”

According to the Harbinger, the woman does not like to talk, but players will later find out that she simply has no interest in speaking with weak people. When asked why she decided to teach Childe, she replied that he had awakened “it” and how the skills he learned would be useful in the future.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The “it” Skirk mentioned could be the All-Devouring Narwhal that Surtalogy adopted as a pet. When Childe fell into the Abyss, he accidentally awakened the creature from another world and triggered the start of Fontaine‘s prophecy.

Skirk lives in “the darkest corners of the universe,” which could refer to the Abyss underneath Teyvat. She has not shown any affiliation with the Abyss Order, but she is very familiar with the harsh realm of the Abyss and taught Childe how to survive.

She also shows aversion to returning to the surface and has stayed with her master ever since she was young. Although she is not good at communicating with humans, Skirk knows a great deal of hidden knowledge that she is happy to share with others.

Skrik is the first person who reveals the true origin of the Gnoses and calls them a god’s “curse.” She suggests that Neuvillette throw away the Hydro Archon Gnosis since the remains of the Third Descender could bring “misfortune” to him.

That is everything you need to know about Skirk in Genshin Impact. Before leaving the website, I recommend you read our guide on the Descenders and their true identities.