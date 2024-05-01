Manor Lords, Slavic Magic’s city-building gem, thrives on a bustling population. But unlike other resources like wood or stone, your most valuable asset is the families that populate your city. They form the backbone of your settlement, staffing your lumberyards, building churches, and defending from invaders. If you want to get all that sorted, let’s get over how to get more families in Manor Lords.

Recommended Videos

How to Get More Families in Manor Lords

To attract families to settle in your domain in Manor Lords, you’ll need two key factors:

Approval Rating 50% or higher : A high approval rating, displayed by the thumbs-up icon on the top banner, signifies a happy and prosperous town.

: A high approval rating, displayed by the thumbs-up icon on the top banner, signifies a happy and prosperous town. Unclaimed Burgage Plots: Even the most enthusiastic families need a place to call home. Burgage Plots are designated areas where houses are built. Imagine families arriving during a downpour with nowhere to live. Not exactly ideal!

Build More Vacant Burgage Plots

Burgage Plots offer a flexible housing solution. You define the plot’s size by placing four points, allowing you to strategically fit houses around existing structures. Once placed, you can:

Rotate the plot to maximize the number of houses within the designated area.

Adjust the number of plots using the plus (+) and minus (-) buttons, ensuring optimal housing density.

Expand existing plots: Look for the house icon with a plus (+) sign within a plot. This indicates space for future expansion.

Remember, each plot requires 2 Timber to construct.

Get a High Approval Rating

A high approval rating isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s essential for attracting new families. Here’s how to keep your villagers content:

Monitor your Approval Rating: Check the thumbs-up icon on the top banner for a quick overview. Hover over it for a detailed breakdown of factors influencing your rating.

Fulfill Basic Needs: Each Level 1 Burgage Plot requires specific amenities: Water Access: Build a nearby well. Church: Ensure a church is within easy reach. Fuel: Set up a Firewood Stall in the Marketplace. Food: Have two Food Stalls in your Marketplace. Clothing: Establish a Clothing Stall in your Marketplace.



A high approval rating goes beyond attracting new families. It also encourages existing families to grow, ensuring a steady stream of healthy male villagers for your military.

By following these steps, you’ll transform your manor from a fledgling settlement to a bustling medieval town brimming with happy families and a strong workforce. Remember, a thriving population is the cornerstone of success in Manor Lords.

That’s all you need to know on how to get more families in Manor Lords. Be sure to check out our articles on the complete Manor Lords trading guide and how to grow wheat.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more