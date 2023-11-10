Who Are Descenders in Genshin Impact? Explained

Although Genshin Impact likes to portray itself as a simple story about heroes and villains, there are many mysteries surrounding the world of Teyvat. Among them are the Descenders, who seem to be heavily connected to Celestia and the fate of the world.

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Genshin Impact!*

Genshin Impact Descenders Explained

The Dendro Archon, Nahida, first mentions the Descenders at the end of the Sumeru Archon Quest. The Fatui created this term to call the four beings who do not originate from Teyvat but have arrived in this world.

The only confirmed person who can be considered a Descender is the Traveler, who is the Fourth Descender. However, Nahida speculates the Heavenly Principle is the First Descender who arrived in Teyvat many years ago.

Do note that the Heavenly Principle is not the Unknown God that attacked the two siblings at the start of the game. That character calls herself the “sustainer of Heavenly Principles,” but the game has not made the purpose of this role clear just yet.

Surprisingly, the Abyss sibling is not considered a Descender by Iriminsul. This is because there is a record of them in the Tree of Knowledge after they suddenly appeared in Khaenri’ah several centuries ago.

At the end of Fontaine Archon Quest, we can learn new information about the Descenders from Skirk. She claims the Gnoses are the remains of the Third Descender, and they could bring bad luck to people who possess them. Unfortunately, she does not know the true identity of the Third Descender, but she promises to share the information after she asks her master, The Foul.

Neuvillette states that the Gnoses’ ability to amplify elemental powers may come from the Third Descender. The Traveler confirms this theory by saying that they can also perform such a feat by wielding several elements without having a Vision.

That's all you need to know about the Descenders in Genshin Impact.