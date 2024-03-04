Whiteout Survival Alliance Mobilization – How to Play & Rewards

If you’re heavily invested in the viral mobile game, you’ll no doubt want to play the Whiteout Survival Alliance Mobilization mode. These ongoing league events are a great way to earn rewards and contribute towards your alliance, building up your level as you go. To learn everything about this game mode, we’ve got you covered.

What Is Whiteout Survival Alliance Mobilization?

Alliance Mobilization is an ongoing event in Whiteout Survival where you and your alliance complete in joint quests over seasons to earn rewards. A new one starts every two weeks, so there’s always an opportunity to join an alliance and dive in if you haven’t already.

Event Requirements

There are two main requirements before you and your alliance become eligible for Alliance Mobilization events. Individually you need to have a minimum level 10 furnace, and your alliance needs to have at least 15 members.

If you meet the furnace requirement but don’t have an eligible alliance, you can simply join one with open recruitment settings. That said, your points for a season will only accumulate for the first alliance you join during that period, so there’s no use hopping between clans throughout the event.

How to Play Alliance Mobilization

Image Source: Diandian Interactive via Twinfintie

Throughout an Alliance Mobilization season, you and alliance members complete specific event missions, earning Alliance Points. There are both individual objectives to complete, and sweeping alliance objectives.

You can choose the individual ones yourself from the Alliance Mobilization menu. Tasks range in difficulty, which contributes to the number of event points you earn. Simply tap an icon of an item or reward, and it shows the required objective and how long you have to complete it. They can include defeating a certain number of beasts, using speedups, or spending gems. You can only have one task active at once, so make sure you’re wise in which objective you choose.

If you’ve picked a task that’s taking too long, you can abandon your current objective to get a new one. Only chiefs can refresh the overall list of personal missions to get new ones, excluding those that have already been accepted. The team objectives can only be abandoned, not refreshed, and you’ll lose your alliance’s attempt for that season if you do so.

Alliance Mobilization Divisions, Explained

Earning Alliance Points in this mode will gradually put you higher up the various divisions:

Rookie

Junior

Senior

Elite

Legendary

When first diving into Alliance Mobilization, each clan starts in the Rookie division. At the end of each season, the top three teams in a division are promoted to the next division up and the bottom three are demoted.

From the Alliance Mobilization menu, you can see your team’s current points and ranking, as well as how long is left in the season. You can also see an individual ranking of your alliance to see who has brought in the most points, and where you stand.

Image Source: Diandian Holdings

Whiteout Survival Alliance Mobilization Rewards

At the end of a two-week season, you get two separate lots of rewards. One is from your alliance, based on their overall ranking in the division. The other depends on how many points you brought in individually. Only the top five earners in each alliance get rewards, so there’s plenty of incentive to grind out points.

Rewards vary with each objective and season, but some of the prizes you can get are as follows:

Gold Keys

Gems

Puzzle Pieces

Temporary NPC speed boosts

That’s everything you need to know about the Alliance Mobilization mode in Whiteout Survival! For more on the game, check out the latest codes. Elsewhere, we’ve got Meta Lock codes and Shakes and Fidget codes.