Where to Find Ziqiao in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoVerse’s Honkai: Star Rail has a huge amount of characters that players must interact with to progress the story and get further in the RPG. One is Ziqiao, but where can she be located and what do you need to do to get to the Heron Express Specialist?

Ziqiao Location in Honkai Star Rail

In Honkai: Star Rail, Ziqiao can be located in the Central Starskiff Haven, which is aboard the Xianzhou Luofu flagship. This is one of the six flagships owned by the Hexafleet of the Xianzhou Alliance.

Players may need to unlock the Haven area, which can be done by completing the Trailblaze Mission ‘Amidst the Mara-Struck’.

Similarly, the Xianzhou Luofu is unlocked once players have completed the Belobog section of the story.

She should be relatively easy to track down, located to the left hand side of one of the Haven’s platforms with the moniker ‘Heron Express Specialist’ clearly displayed.

Once players have shared their first interaction with Ziqiao, they’re able to find the Seven Errors of Cycranes which all constitute part of the NPC’s hidden missions. These are: Sloth, Lust, Gluttony, Greed, Envy, Wrath and Pride.

After this, talking to Ziqiao will unlock players the ‘Seven Birds in the Hand is Worth a Thousand in the Bush’ Achievement.

That’s everything players need to know about finding and interacting with Ziqiao in Honkai Star Rail. For everything else related to HoYoVerse’s 2023 title, including every main story quest and how to change your name color, stick with us at Twinfinite.

