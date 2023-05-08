Image Source: miHoYo

Honkai Star Rail is off to a stellar start thanks to its anime-inspired art style, classic turn-based strategy RPG combat, and addictive gacha mechanics. With all of these elements at play, it’s important for the game to have plenty of missions for players to boost up their various team comps and planned strategies. And Honkai Star Rail has plenty to offer in this department with a current set of 41 missions. To get the most from the game, you’ll need to follow Trailblazer’s story and complete prerequisite missions to progress and open up new features. So here are all main story quests in Honkai Star Rail to help you check them all off.

All Trailblazer Missions and Level Requirements in Honkai Star Rail

Trailblazer is among the best male characters in Honkai Star Rail, if you choose him to be. And as you progress in the game, there are various team comps you can build to help you get through specific areas. When starting out, you should consider building the best team comp for early-game.

Knowing the details of the area you’re in and the enemies you’ll face will go a long way. As you get past the second half of the game, you’ll want to consider building the best team comp in the game, period. Without further ado, here are all the missions in HSR:

Herta Space Station

Chaos in the Deep

Eye of the Storm

A Moment of Peace

Lingering Shadows

Simulated Universe: First Closed Beta

The Voyage Continues

Drifting Between the Stars

Jarilo-IV

A Grand Cool Adventure

Travelers on a Winter Night

Everwinter Night

You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide

Hide-and-seek

The Eighth and Final Rune

Long Wait for the Blade’s Edge (Level 14)

Ones Fallen into the Abyss (Level 14)

A Sunset Rendezvous (Level 14)

The Past Will Return as an Avalanche (Level 14)

Lying in Rust (Level 14)

To Rot or to Burn (Level 18)

Not Good with Farewells (Level 18)

Cleanse in the Darkness Outside (Level 24)

Unattainable Idol (Level 24)

Young Guard (Level 24)

Soldiers Stay Silent (Level 24)

The Stars Are Cold Toys (Level 24)

Roads to the Past Have Long Been Closed (Level 24)

In the Dangerous Muddy Swamp (Level 24)

No Time for Me, My Friend (Level 24)

Silent Galaxy (Level 24)

An Invitation Without Proffer (Level 29)

Amidst the Mara-Struck (Level 29)

Devising Stratagems (Level 29)

The Hound Chases the Fox (Level 29)

Foretelling the Path of the Stars (Level 29)

Stars Spun, Prescience Sprung (Level 29)

Venom Brews, Immortality Looms (Level 29)

New Friends Bring New Joy (Level 34)

Omniscient Inquiry of Arcana (Level 34)

Wood Sprouts Anew, Fate Tilts Askew (Level 34)

Humming Antlers, Entwined Horns (Level 34)

Sinners Misled, Credence Falsified (Level 34)

Once you complete all main story quests in Honkai Star Rail , you’re done with current story in version 1.0 Honkai: Star Rail. Good job! But this is not the end, because new missions are sure to be arriving with future updates, so check back here every month or so as patch cycles are released by the team at miHoYo. And as you progress, make sure you know who you should summon in Honkai Star Rail with the 5-Star Selector!

