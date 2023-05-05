Image Source: miHoYo

Honkai Star Rail, by MiHoYo, has quite the roster of appealing anime characters to collect in this space fantasy RPG game. Choosing the best characters, male or female, is a tough task since everyone will have their own preferences on how they build their teams to be most effective. But taking into consideration their skills, these are the best male characters in Honkai Star Rail to put into your team comps for the most effectiveness.

Trailblazer (Male)

We have to start with the main protagonist in male form, Trailblazer. Trailblazer has been granted the seed of Stellaron to empower him. His awakening prompts the story’s journey to begin. But overall, he is a strong physical attacker who will be important in most of your early team comps and might be able to make it to the end depending on how you choose to arrange your ensemble. Otherwise, he eventually fades away and is overshadowed by others in terms of sheer power.

Yanqing

Yanqing is arguably the most skilled swordsman due to his dedicated training from an early age. This is both his strength and weakness since this allows him to deal a considerable amount of single-target damage but causes him to have no AoE-based attacks as his main drawback. However, you can still use him to focus down on single powerful enemies, most notably bosses, but other than that, he’s not as versatile as other male characters.

Dan Heng

Dang Heng is also a single-target attacker which limits his role and versatility, but he has the added benefit of his increased speed, high base attack, and critical rate. Additionally, since his main element is wind, you’ll want to set him in your team when you’re taking on enemies and especially bosses that are weak to wind damage. He’s good early on for high damage but is easily outclassed by the remaining characters on this list.

Sampo

Sampo is the benchmark for powerful male characters in Honkai Star Rail. Although he doesn’t a lot of damage outright, his Wind Shear ability does damage over time and will grow to large amounts in longer battles against stronger enemies. He can also help your team act first in most battles by slowing enemies. He’s a wind elemental like Dan Heng, but Sampo can debuff enemies while dealing more damage with a Light Cone making him the start of a powerful male character.

Welt

Welt is a great male character for any team because of the fact that he allows you to alter the turn order of your team. This makes for one of the most useful strategic skills that will allow advanced players to really shine with their team’s tactics. HSR is, after all, a turn-based strategy RPG, so never underestimate this type of power. His Ultimate is also pivotal, as you can temporarily trap an enemy and nullify from the battle. Welt is definitely the type of character you want in your team.

Arlan

Arlan is the very definition of a character who has a high risk and high reward. His damage output is based on two factors, how much HP he spends when he attacks with his skill and how low his HP is. This means if you can properly manage and leverage his HP, he’ll be in good hands dealing a consistent amount of considerable DPS. The best way to do this is to have March 7 shield him, Bailu heal him, and so forth. Keep him protected at a low HP and you’ll be plowing through enemies in no time.

Gepard

Gepard reigns at the top of this list because not only is he in our best team comp in Honkai Star Rail guide, he’s overall the best balance of shield protector, status inducer, and damage dealer. His ability to shield your team will ensure your team’s survivability, much like March 7th, but his only downside is how you will need to activate his Ultimate to shield everyone at once. Other than that, he’s a great addition to any custom team comp and can also act as a pseudo-tank. Finally, his ability to status freeze an enemy means that there’ll be one less enemy to worry about.

These are the best male characters in Honkai Star Rail that you’ll want to collect and implement into your team ensemble. So when you get the chance, you’ll also want to use your selector chance to summon one of these 5-star characters. All that’s left for you to do is get your best team together and enjoy the journey in this space fantasy RPG strategy game.

