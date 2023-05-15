How to Change Name Color in Honkai: Star Rail

Image Source: miHoYo

While Honkai: Star Rail may allow you a fair bit of freedom in terms of which characters you play as and how you spend your time with the game, you may want to personalize your experience further. One of the easiest ways to do this is the change the color of your name, but if you’re like most players you don’t know how this is done or even where to go first. Fortunately, we’re here to help with a guide on how to change your name color in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Name Color: How to Change, Explained

Changing your name color in Honkai: Star Rail is easier than it might seem at first glance.

All you need to do is go to your Trailblazer Profile and then click on the Edit button to the right of your name. Once you’ve done this, you’ll then need to type in a left-pointing arrow symbol to begin a string of code that will alter the color of your name. Directly after the left-facing arrow, type color=# and then a code tied to whichever color you’d like to change your name to.

We’ve included all of the colors and their codes in a table down below, as pointed out by CW: Honkai Star Rail on YouTube.

Color Code Red FF0000 Orange FF8000 Yellow FFFF00 Light Green 7FFF00 Dark Green 00FF00 Light Blue 00FFFF Blue 007FFF Dark Blue 0000FF Violet 7F00FF Purple FF00FF Pink FF0080 Brown 804000 Grey 7F7F7F White FFFFFF Black 000000

Once you’ve entered the color code, you’ll then close out the code string with a right-pointing arrow and write your user name after it. You’ll then need to follow your user name with a smaller code string of </a>.

The full code string should look like the example written down below.

<color=#00FFFF> Big Cheesy </a>

After doing so, confirm your new name. It should have the new color applied, and will display both for you and any other player you meet.

That’s all there is to know about how to change your name color in Honkai: Star Rail. Be sure to scroll down and check out our other articles related to the game.

About the author

Keenan McCall Keenan has been a nerd from an early age, watching anime and playing games for as long as I can remember. Since obtaining a bachelor's degree in journalism back in 2017, he has written thousands of articles covering gaming, animation, and entertainment topics galore. More Stories by Keenan McCall

Related Posts