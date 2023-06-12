Where to Find Trail Ruins in Minecraft
Uncover gems from the ancient times.
Minecraft treasure hunters can rejoice with the Trails and Tales update’s latest ancient structures, as it implements even more valuables in various buried settlements. However, due to their hidden locations, it can be challenging to search for these areas, primarily when they are found deep underground. In this guide, we’ll help you with this expedition by showing you where to find Trail Ruins in Minecraft.
How to Find Trail Ruins in Minecraft
Players can find the Trails Ruins through one of the following ways in Minecraft:
- Explore the ruins’ common spawn points.
- Enter the ‘/locate structure trail_ruins’ command.
- Use a Minecraft seed.
One of the quickest techniques to uncover a Trail Ruin is through the ‘locate’ command. Although, you will need to activate the cheats mode in Settings to find its destination first. Once you do so, you can plug in the coordinates and teleport your character to the area, allowing you to look around for the underground structure.
Another method is Minecraft seeds that other players have discovered, including one from YouTuber markom58. All you have to do is enter the seed: 109235429672123840 and go to the coordinates ‘-730, 110, -876.’ From there, you can start digging below the buried structure and unearth Armor Trim materials from Suspicious Sand and Gravel.
Last but not least is the option is search for the Trail Ruins in its natural spawn locations:
- Taigas
- Snowy Taigas
- All Old Growth forest biomes
- Jungles
While exploring these areas, you may find the music disc: “Relic” by Aaron Cherof, which can be played on the Jukebox. Players can also discover other unique materials with the Brush tool, from gems to distinct Armor Trim crafting recipes.
That does it for our guide on where to find Trail Ruins in Minecraft. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to find Sniffers.
