Minecraft’s Trails and Tales update comes with a bunch of new features, one of which is the new mob: the sniffer. When they get to work they’ll dig up one of two new seeds for farmers to plant and harvest, the pitcher pod and the torchflower seed. Here’s how to get torchflower seeds in Minecraft.

Getting Torchflower Seeds in Minecraft

Torchflowers are different from many of the other seeds in Minecraft in the sense that they don’t grow naturally in the overworld for players to stumble across. Instead, you have to find a Sniffer and wait for them to dig through the dirt. When they do, they’ll dig up either the torchflower seed or the pitcher pod for you to take and use to your liking.

After a Sniffer digs up a torchflower seed, you’re free to use them the same as you would any other seeds. You can plant it in a tilled block of dirt and wait for it to grow into a torchflower that you can make into orange dye, or you can harvest the seeds and continue planting more.

You can use the seeds of the torchflower to breed Sniffers and get a baby Snifflet; however, it does not work with a fully grown torchflower. You can also use the torchflower seeds to breed chickens and tame parrots, like they’re any other seed.

That’s all there is for how to get torchflower seeds in Minecraft. There’s plenty of new additions to the game in the Trails and Tales update like archaeology, so keep checking back for more guides.

About the author

Nick Rivera Nick Rivera graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2021 studying Digital Media and started as a Freelance Writer with Twinfinite in early 2023. Nick plays anything from Halo to Stardew Valley to Peggle, but is a sucker for a magnetic story. More Stories by Nick Rivera

