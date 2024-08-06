Where to Find All Books to Complete the Lovepurr Chronicles in Cat Quest 3

You need to find all three books to complete the Lovepurr Chronicles side quest in Cat Quest 3. However, they can be a little tricky to find as they are dispersed throughout the Purribean and the game doesn’t tell you where you can find them. You are left to your own devices and need to explore the map yourself in your search for each book. Fortunately, we’ve hunted down all the book locations needed to complete the Lovepurr Chronicles quest in Cat Quest 3. Read on to find out where you can get them!

How to Get All Books for Lovepurr Chronicles in Cat Quest 3

To get all three books to complete the Lovepurr Chronicles quest in Cat Quest 3, you must complete the dungeons located at the Furrlon Cave, Lovepurr Cave, and Heartpurreak Cave. Once you have gone through each dungeon and defeated each enemy within, you will get one of the three books needed to complete the quest. Then, you can head back to Clawford in the Lovepurr Castle to hand them in.

Once you retrieve and return each book, you’ll get access to the Clawford’s Vest and Hat which will increase your health and damage enemies each time you heal. Here’s where you can find all three books in more detail:

1. Lovepurr Chronicles: Book One Location – Furrlorn Cave

You’ll find Book One of the Lovepurr Chronicles in the Furrlorn Cave in the western portion of Purrvana. Once in the dungeon, you’ll need to navigate through a series of moving ball spike traps. You will find Book One at the end of the dungeon.

2. Lovepurr Chronicles: Book Two Location – Lovepurr Cave

You will get Book Two after completing the Lovepurr Cave Dungeon. You can find the Lovepurr Cave at the top of the Lovepurr Islands in the far east section of the map. Inside you will encounter another series of ball spike traps to navigate through. You will find Book Two after making your way through the dungeon.

3. Lovepurr Chronicles: Book Three Location – Heartpurreak Cave

The final book is located in Hearpurreak Cave on the right side of the Twilight Isles in the western portion of the map. Unlike the previous two dungeons, you’ll need to defeat two bosses here by leading them into ball spike traps. You can access Book Three after defeating them.

After getting your hands on all three books, head back to Clawford in the Lovepurr Castle to turn them in and rewrite the Love Chronicles Books to nab yourself a neat reward! If you’re looking to get all the right answers and door choices for that, be sure to check out our guide on how to rewrite all Lovepurr Chronicles Books here. We’ve also got guides on how to get all Heirloom Keys and how to unlock the Meowtallika concert.

