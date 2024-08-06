You’ll need to get your hands on three Heirloom Keys to complete an early side quest in Cat Quest 3. Gortunately, you don’t have to venture far to get them! While exploring at the beginning of the game, you’ll stumble upon three bickering triplets. They are searching for three keys to open chests to get a family Heirloom. They enlist your help to get them all, promising plunder for your troubles. Read on to discover how to get all Heirloom Keys in Cat Quest 3.

All Heirloom Keys Locations in Cat Quest 3

To get all three Heirloom Keys in Cat Quest 3, you must explore the surrounding islands of the Pawman Isles.

You will find out the locations of each Heirloom Key after talking to each of the triplets in the middle island. The Middle Heirloom key is under a rock on a small island to the left of the triplets. The Right Heirloom Key is floating beneath the water to the south of the initial island, while the Left Heirloom Key can be retrieved after defeating a starfish enemy on a small island to the right.

After retrieving all Heirloom keys and turning them in, you’ll be rewarded with a nice bit of plunder! Here’s where to find all Heirloom Keys in more detail:

1. Middle Heirloom Key

After talking to the second Triplet in the Pawman Isles, head over to the island on the left to search for the Middle Heirloom Key under one of the rocks. You can find the key under the sixth rock from the right on the island.

Image Source: Kepler Interactive via Twinfinite

2. Right Heirloom Key

The Right Heirloom Key is floating just beneath the water to the south of the Pawman Isles. You’ll need to sail over to it and then hop out to catch the floating shadow as it moves. Swim to the area and hit the interact button to claim the Right Heirloom Key.

Image Source: Kepler Interactive via Twinfinite

3. Left Heirloom Key

The final Heirloom Key is dropped after defeating a starfish enemy on a small island just to the right of the middle island in the Pawman Isles. We recommend using ranged attacks and spells to deal with the starfish. It can deal a lot of damage to you quickly if you get too close. After dispatching the starfish, you’ll get the Left Heirloom Key.

Image Source: Kepler Interactive via Twinfinite

After retrieving all Heirloom Keys, head back to the triplets to receive your reward. They’ll each open their chests to find they contain nothing. They learn that they must combine the keys to form the true Heirloom Key, after which a chest will appear with the real reward. They’ll be so grateful for this heartwarming lesson in family teamwork, that they’ll give you the final reward in the chest. You get a Knight Hat for completing the quest. It adds a decent boost to your overall defense!

That’s it on how to get all Heirloom keys in Cat Quest 3! For more on the game, check out where to find all books to complete the Lovepurr Chronicles and where to find all catfish to catch the Fursome Four here.

