Where to Find All Catfish to Catch the Fursome Four in Cat Quest 3

You must find all four Legendary Catfish to catch the Fursome Four and complete the Furlorn Fishercat side quest in Cat Quest 3. You’ll bump into the Grumpy Fishercat NPC near Pawt Purvanna in the starting zone. However, with four Legendary Catfish to catch, it may be a little tricky hunting them all down. It includes some high-level areas you’re not meant to enter until later on. Fortunately, we’ve gone through each location of all the Catfish in Cat Quest 3 and what you need to do to catch them.

How to Catch All Catfish for Furlorn Fishercat in Cat Quest 3

To get all of the Legendary Catfish needed to catch the Fursome Four in Cat Quest 3, you must head over to the waters near Purvanna, Lovepurr Islands, Sunset Islands, and Furggy Island. Then, guide each Catfish into their designated net. Each Catfish will have a slightly different method of guiding them. Some will introduce more difficult mechanics (and enemies) to stop you from doing so.

Do note that the first Catfish near the Grumpy Fishercat in The Straits is not part of the quest. Once you catch each Catfish you’ll get access to the Fishercat Attire and Hat gear pieces. They both increase your health and deal +15% increased damage to enemies in water. After catching all of the Fursome Four, you’ll get a final reward from the Grumpy Fishercat and complete the quest.

Here’s where to find each Catfish in more detail:

1. Rock Catfish – Purvanna

You will find the first Catfish, Rock Catfish, at the shore in the middle west part of Purvanna in the central area of the map. As the first Legendary Catfish, this one is pretty easy to find as it’s fairly close to The Straits area where the Grumpy Fishercat is hanging out.

To catch the Rock Catfish, you must swim behind it and guide it to the net, making sure to avoid the floating spike ball traps in the water. Once you’ve caught the Rock Fish, you’ll get the Fishercat Attire armor piece.

Image Source: Kepler Interactive via Twinfinite

2. Lover Catfish – Lovepurr Islands

The Lover Catfish is located in the lower portion of the Lovepurr Islands in the far east section of the map. You’ll find the Lover Catfish inside a small bay. Much like its name suggests, this Catfish is slightly different from the rest as it will follow you rather than be repelled by your movement. Lead the Catfish out of the bay and into its net to receive an upgrade to your Fishercat Attire.

Image Source: Kepler Interactive via Twinfinite

3. Sunset Catfish – Sunset Islands

The third Catfish, Sunset Catfish, is right by the Eight Bit Castle in the northwestern corner of the map. You’ll need to follow a bit of a winding path to guide this Legendary Catfish into its net and catch it. Once you do, you’ll receive yet another upgrade for your Fishercat Attire.

Image Source: Kepler Interactive via Twinfinite

4. Ghost Catfish – Furggy Island

The final Catfish is in the middle of the spiral land formation at Furggy Island. It’s in the southwestern corner of the map. As you approach it, various Ghost Pi-rat enemies will spawn and try to kill you with ranged attacks. There’s no use in killing them, as they will continually respawn. Instead, hop into your ship and guide the Ghost Catfish out of the middle area and into its net as quickly as you can.

Once you’ve caught it, you will receive the Fishercat Hat for your trouble and a quip from Captain Cappey telling you to return the Fursome Four to the Grumpy Fishercat back at The Straits.

Image Source: Kepler Interactive via Twinfinite

After returning the Fursome Four to the Grumpy Fishercat, he will reward you with The Son’s Rod ranged weapon. It shoots exploding baits that water enemies are weak to. A great addition to your newly upgraded Fisherman gear!

That’s it for how to get all Catfish in Cat Quest 3! For more on the game, head over to our guides on where to find all books to complete the Lovepurr Chronicles and how to rewrite all Lovepurr Chronicles books here.

