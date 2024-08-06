How to Rewrite All Lovepurr Chronicles Books in Cat Quest 3 – All Answers & Door Choices

Cat Quest 3 has a bunch of side quests for you to complete as you sail the seas. One tells the story of Clawford and his blossoming relationship with Purrscilla, but you need to rewrite all Lovepurr Chronicles books correctly. We have all of the answers and door choices you need to select in Cat Quest 3.

Recommended Videos

All Lovepurr Chronicles Books Answers & Door Choices in Cat Quest 3

Before you can actually rewrite the stories, you need to find each of the three books, which you’ll find in puzzle dungeons around the map. We have a guide on exactly when you’ll find them. You don’t have to find them all before you start the story, you can complete them one book at a time.

Image Source: Kepler via Twinfinite

What you need to do to retell the stories is choose between two doors to progress the story. Choose the wrong thing and Clawford and Purrscilla won’t get together in the first place. Below, we’ll break the story down by chapter, explaining what you should choose and which door you should go through in each room.

Lovepurr Chronicles Book One Answers

“One fine day, a beautiful cat enters the tavern, sitting across from Clawford’s table…”

Choose “Continue drinking”.

“He starts to notice a few suspicious pi-rats drawing near”

Choose “Observe from afar”.

“Shiver me timbers… Purrscilla, this is where been hiding out eh?” The pi-rat coerces her, pushing her against the wall…”

Choose “L-L-Leave her alone!”.

Image Source: Kepler via Twinfinite

“G-G-Guys, look! Purrscilla’s made a new little rodent friend!” One of the pi-rats mocks Clawford. Purrscilla, fierce and bold, steps in and strikes the pi-rat…”

Choose “I-I-I’ve got ye back, miss cat!”. You then need to defeat the rat enemies in the next room. It’s just three basic enemies.

“The pi-rats flee, leaving Purrscilla in awe of Clawford’s courage. “Ya know, yer pretty good for a little guy! Thank ye, but I could’ve handled ’em myself.”

Choose “You’re ameowzing!”

Image Source: Kepler via Twinfinite

Purrscilla then buys Clawford a drink. They spend the night talking and drinking. A love story is born. That is the end of chapter one, so grab the treasure reward, which is Clawford Hat and some gold.

Lovepurr Chronicles Book 2 in Cat Quest 3

Image Source: Kepler via Twinfinite

“A fateful journey brings Clawford and Purrscilla to a village in turmoil as they join the battle against raiders. Now worn and injured from the fight, they…”

Choose “Devise a Plan.”

“They climb to the top of a nearby tower. It has a better view of the battlefield. They spot the raiders’ captain, heavily guarded by his crew. Following some rest and recovery, they…”

Choose “Sneak their way to the raiders’ captain.”

“Against all odds, they make their way towards the raiders’ captain, who spots and calls them out. “Clawford…? Is that ye…?”

Choose “W-who are ye…?”

Image Source: Kepler via Twinfinite

“The leader takes off his hood and looks at Clawford, exposing his face filled with burn scars. “I’d have never thought I’d see my little brother again… After what that filthy coward did to me!”

Choose “S-s-snoutford…? But I thought ye were dead”.

“At Clawford’s hesitation, Snoutford points a knife at Purrscilla’s throat. “You’re still the same old lil rascal… timid… useless! Just like how ye took everything away from me, I will do the same!”

Choose “No! Meeting Purrscilla has changed my life for the better. I will protect her!”

Image Source: Kepler via Twinfinite

You can then grab the second chapter treasure after Clawford hits Snoutford “with a mighty blow.” You get Clawford’s vest armor and some gold.

Lovepurr Chronicles Book 3

Image Souce: Kepler via Twinfinite

“Clawford and Purrscilla are sleeping peacefully until they awake to the smell of their burning house…”

Choose “Grab Purrscilla and escape.”

“With each other in arms, Clawford and Purrscilla get to safety, as they watch their beloved house burn to ashes…”

Choose “*Squeak* “M-My love, I’m just glad you’re safe!”

Image Souce: Kepler via Twinfinite

“Snoutford emerges from the shadow once again… “Ye really thought ye gotten rid of me, aye… Ye abandoned our family in that fire all those years ago too! I was lucky to be saved by the raiders.”

Choose “I-I’ve always regretted what happened that night…”

“Ye never cared, never came looking for me, and now, ye took away my second family… I have nothing left to live for!” Purrscilla gazes at Clawford alarmingly as Snoutford dramatically holds up a dagger in tears…”

Image Souce: Kepler via Twinfinite

Choose “*Squeak* “W-what ye doing?! Yer my only family left too!”

“Realizing that Clawford still cares for Snoutford, the brothers reunite. Clawford apologizes to Purrscilla for not speaking of his past. “Ye silly rat, I’d still love you regardless of ye past. As long as ye acknowledge yer mistakes and make amends,” she says”

Image Souce: Kepler via Twinfinite

You can then open the treasure for chapter three, which is Clawford’s hat and some gold. Before completing the quest line, you have one more thing to do behind the door which just unlocked, but we won’t ruin that for you here!

Now, you’ll be able to continue the Cat Quest 3 story, knowing that Clawford’s story has been given the spotlight it deserves. For more on the game, check out all Lost & Found item locations and how to get the Dragon Bone for Kidd Cat.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy