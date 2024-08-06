How to Get the Dragon Bone for Kidd Cat in Cat Quest 3

If you’re struggling to find the Dragon Bone for Kidd Cat in Cat Quest 3, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered! As you progress on your swashbuckling private adventure in Cat Quest 3, you’ll frequently check back with Pawt Purvanna’s trusty blacksmith Kidd Cat. He will ask you to retrieve the legendary Dragon Bone so he can make a fabled weapon. However, there are a few steps you need to take before you can get your hands on it. Read on to discover how!

How to Get Dragon Bone in Cat Quest 3

To get the Dragon Bone in Cat Quest 3, you must defeat the Pi-rat King at the Pi-rat King Hideout in the Furggy Islands in the southwestern corner of the map. You’ll receive the Dragon Bone in a reward chest outside the Hideout.

Upon setting foot on the island, you need to fight a bunch of ghost Pi-rat enemies as you make your way to the Hideout at the northernmost point of the island. After entering the Hideout, you’ll see a short cutscene before facing one of the game’s main antagonists.

Image Source: Kepler Interactive via Twinfinite

The Pi-rat King poses a tough adversary. Make sure your character is at a decent level and you upgrade your gear sufficiently before taking him on. We don’t recommend setting for on the island at all until much later in the game. This is because it is a very high-level area that is only meant to be tackled in the later portions of Cat Quest 3. We recommend getting your hands on Meowtallika’s lightning gear from the Meowtallika Concert to help make this area more palatable.

After defeating the Pi-rat King in his hideout, you’ll immediately receive his high-level armor and gear. After leaving the Hideout, a chest will appear. Opening it will give you the Dragon Bone you need to give to Kidd Cat. After handing it over, he’ll give you The Dragonebone claw weapon. It’s a high-damage melee weapon that will perform a Spinning Dragon Claw maneuver on your final attack.

Image Source: Kepler Interactive via Twinfinite

That’s all for how to get the Dragon Bone in Cat Quest 3! For more guides like this, check out where to find all catfish to catch the Fursome Four and where to find all books to complete the Lovepurr Chronicles here.

