All Lost & Found Hidden Item Locations in Cat Quest 3

All major vendors have Lost & Found hidden items scattered around Cat Quest 3’s Purribbean. It’s your job to hunt them all down and return them for some sweet rewards! While exploring, you’ll need to stumble upon hidden clues that hint at the locations of these lost heirlooms. Fortunately, we’ve gone through each location of the Lost & Found Hidden items in Cat Quest 3 below.

Recommended Videos

All Hidden Item Locations in Cat Quest 3

There are three Lost & Found hidden items in Cat Quest 3. You’ll find Mama Milka’s Jug o’ Milk along the Great Purrier Reef on the southern side of Purvanna, Kidd Cat’s Smithy Hammer in the northeastern area of the Twilight Isles, and Mage Bonney’s Voodoo Doll in the western island of the Sunset Islands.

After returning each item to its owner, you’ll get some nice rewards for your trouble. Do note that you need to first find the hidden clues for each lost item before you can collect them. Here’s where each Lost & Found hidden item is in detail:

Lost & Found Hidden Item #1 – Jug o’ Milk

The first hidden item, Mama Milka’s Jug o’ Milk, is pretty easy to find. Its hidden clue is behind a bush on the southern side of Purvanna. The note tells you that the item is located four and a half starfish deep into the shoreline. The Jug o’ Milk isn’t far from the clue – just head to the right and you’ll find the lost item in between a group of four and five starfish on the beach.

After returning it to Mama Milka in the Milk Tavern, you’ll receive a Knight Shield melee weapon as a reward. It deals a hefty amount of damage as well as negating any damage received with every block.

Image Source: Kepler Interactive via Twinfinite

Lost & Found Hidden Item #2 – Smithy Hammer

You’ll need to venture into the Twilight Isles to get the smithy hammer for Kidd Cat. The clue is in the northernmost point of the middle island in the Twilight Isles. It gives a set of coordinates detailing where the lost item is located. You’ll find the Smithy Hammer just below the save point on the same island.

When you return the Smithy Hammer to Kidd Cat, you will get Knight Armor, which boosts your defense stat.

Image Source: Kepler Interactive via Twinfinite

Lost & Found Hidden Item #3 – Voodoo Doll

The Voodoo Doll is on the eastern island of the Sunset Islands. First, you need to grab its clue, which you can find on a tiny island in the southwest section of the Sunset Islands. After nabbing the clue, head over to the northeast island to get the final lost item.

Returning the Voodoo Doll to Mage Bonney will grant you access to the powerful Icepaw spell. It casts giant ice rocks that will freeze any enemy that gets too close!

Image Source: Kepler Interactive via Twinfinite

After finding and returning all Lost & Found hidden items in Cat Quest 3, you’ll also receive a unique side quest from each Vendor. Mama Milka wants you to defeat the terrifying Cathulhu enemy, Kidd Cat wants you to retrieve the famed Dragon Bone, and Magic Bonney wants to get her claws on the Necropawmicon. Doing so will, of course, lead to even greater rewards!

That’s it for all Lost & Found hidden item locations in Cat Quest 3. For more guides like this, check out where to find all catfish to catch the Fursome Four and how to get all Heirloom Keys here.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy