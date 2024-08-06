How to Unlock Meowtallika Concert & All Rewards in Cat Quest 3

Fairly early on in Cat Quest 3, you’ll find the Meowtalika Concert on Purvanna but will be locked from going inside. Fortunately, we’ve covered everything you need to know about how to unlock the Meowtallika concert so you can rock your feline heart out!

How to Unlock Meowtallika Concert in Cat Quest 3

To unlock the Meowtallika Concert in Cat Quest 3, you must get a ticket from Captain Meowtallika by completing the Polaris Ruins main story dungeon. You can find Polaris Ruins in the center area of Purvanna on the map. You will naturally stumble upon this dungeon by progressing through the story in Cat Quest 3.

Captain Meowtallika is one of the three powerful pirate captains in Cat Quest 3. He’s a musical fellow with a passion for belting rock-based rhymes and for pumping out electrifying guitar solos. As a true showman, he’s put on a concert for his band of misfits out near the Purvanna shoreline. However, you’ll need a ticket to make it past the doorman.

Image Source: Kepler Interactive via Twinfinite

After you progress through Polaris Ruins, you will find the nasty Pi-Rat king waiting for you in the final room. After a bit of dialogue, Captain Meowtallika will appear and give you a Meowtallika Concert Ticket after impressing him with your combat skills in the dungeon.

Upon receiving the ticket, exit the dungeon and head over to the Meowtallika Concert Tower in the south of Purvanna. Then, give the Meowtallika Concert Ticket to the Metalhead Pirate guarding the entrance to enter the concert!

Meowtallika Concert Rewards

After gaining entry to the Meowtallika Concert in Cat Quest 3, you must face Captain Meowtallika in a tense boss battle. After beating him, you’ll get the following rewards:

The Rocker (melee) – Deals lightning damage and shoots a lightning bolt with every swing.

(melee) – Deals lightning damage and shoots a lightning bolt with every swing. Meowtallika’s Tricorne (head armor) – Boosts magic and defense and inflicts an additional hit for every lightning attack.

(head armor) – Boosts magic and defense and inflicts an additional hit for every lightning attack. Meowtallika’s Jacket (armor) – Boosts magic and defense and inflicts an additional hit for every lightning attack.

(armor) – Boosts magic and defense and inflicts an additional hit for every lightning attack. Meowtallika’s Pick (Trinket)- Boosts defense and shoots a lightning bolt on the final attacks of a combo.

Image Source: Kepler Interactive via Twinfinite

Meowtallika’s gear includes some of the best items in the game. Each weapon and armor piece in the set buffs your lightning spells and abilities. When wearing the full set, you’ll be able to fire off lightning attacks extremely frequently, stun-locking foes and dealing huge amounts of damage. It’s well worth the effort!

That’s all for how to unlock the Meowtallika Concert in Cat Quest 3. For more guides on the game, check out where to find all catfish to catch the Fursome Four and how to get all Heirloom Keys here.

