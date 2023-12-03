Where to Find a Grapple Blade in Fortnite Chapter 5

The last several seasons of Fortnite have all included some sort of traversal-based weaponry. Chapter 5 Season 1 isn’t any different, and players can find the Grapple Blade through a few different means. While it might seem pretty self-explanatory based on the look of it, mastering the Grapple Blade will take a little bit of work.

Grapple Blade Locations

Unlike the Kinetic Blade, which was found in specific spots, the Grapple Blade isn’t as exclusive. You’ll likely find it as a drop from chests, but there is also the chance of it being random ground loot.

As it is a useful tool, there’s a decent chance to find it from dead opponents, which is probably the easiest way to ger your hands on one.

You get four charges in one go before it has to reload, but it isn’t all that bad.

How to Use The Grapple Blade

The Grapple Blade honestly feels like a mix of two separate items. It’s like they combined the Grappler and ODM Gear from the Attack on Titan crossover. As far as its overall utility goes, it is much better as a weapon than for actual traversal.

The range isn’t all that great, but you can hook onto a nearby surface/enemy and then perform a spinning attack in the air as you reel in. It’s a decent way to close the gap between you and an enemy, but it’s not the best for just getting around the map, especially in areas devoid of trees. However, it is excellent at catching the train as it wooshes by you. It’s also good at breaking through a rooftop you’ve grappled for some quick cover.

It might grow on me, but this is everything you need to know before you start Grapple Blade hunting. For more Fortnite guides and news coverage as the new chapter chugs along, check out our links below.