Where to Find Darth Vader in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

In order to complete the Fall of the Republic quests, you’ll have to face the infamous Star Wars character, Darth Vader once again. Originally introduced as both a playable character and boss in Chapter 3 Season 3, he’s now returned to the island as part of the limited Find the Force pass. As per the game’s lore, Darth Vader leads the Imperial Army and drops a Mythic Lightsaber after players eliminate him. In this guide, we’ll run you through where to find and how to defeat Darth Vader in Fortnite.

Darth Vader Location in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

You can find Darth Vader north of Brutal Bastion, as shown on the map above. If other players started fighting him first, there’s a chance that Darth Vader has wandered off slightly to engage in battle. In this case, keep an eye out for the red exclamation point above his head to find him.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Once you’ve found his campsite in the snowy area, I’d recommend first grabbing loot somewhere close by to prepare for battle. I personally wouldn’t recommend immediately landing at his campsite, as you will encounter other players who will finish you off before you even meet Darth Vader. Therefore, make sure to gear up with heals and decent weapons before going to the fight.

Finding Darth Vader this season differs from his appearance in Chapter 3: Season 3, in which he didn’t have a fixed spawn location. In the past, players had to track Vader’s ship’s path and pay close attention to where it landed to locate him.

How to Defeat Darth Vader in Fortnite

Image source: Epic Games

You will find Darth Vader equipped with a Mythic Lightsaber along with some clone troopers who accompany him all the time. On top of that, Epic Games has also given him a special ability in which he uses the Force to pull players toward him. Most importantly, he can block incoming bullets with his lightsaber and sometimes throw his weapon to attack.

In order to beat Darth Vader, you must keep a safe distance from the boss as he deals substantial damage to the players nearby. It’s a tricky task to beat him in a solo fight as he has around 600-700 HP. For this reason, we recommend dealing with him in Trios or Squads game modes. If you decide to go at it solo, keep in mind that even if you just shoot him once, if you manage to stay alive, you’ll still gain credit for the kill even if you weren’t the one to get the final shot.

Once defeated, Vader drops his red lightsaber, healing items, and a few gold bars for the team. After eliminating Darth Vader, you will be done for good with the quest.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about finding Darth Vader in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. For more on Fortnite, like which Star Wars characters we want to see as skins next, check out the related links below.

