10 Star Wars Characters We Want To See in Fortnite

Image Source: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Fortnite is constantly updating the item shop with new collabs from many fan-favorite series. Every time May 4th comes around, players typically expect new Star Wars-themed skins and the limited-time event that brings back lightsabers. One of the latest Star Wars skins to hit the shop is Anakin Skywalker, but leakers have already hinted about a second secret character coming with the Jedi knight to the Item Shop.

Anakin’s dropping on May 2nd, meaning we’ll be able to find out soon enough if the leaks are true. In the meantime, it’s hard not to think about all of the possibilities for who could be joining Fortnite along with him. So, here are the 10 Star Wars characters fans can’t wait to see in Fortnite.

Ahsoka Tano

Image Source: StarWars.com

Anakin’s ex-padawan would be the perfect choice to join him in the game. Besides being one of the most beloved characters within the Star Wars community, let’s not forget Ahsoka Tano is getting her own show in August on Disney+. With that in mind, there could be two styles for her, one for the young padawan we met in The Clone Wars animated series, and her adult version seen in The Mandalorian, portrayed by Rosario Dawson.

One thing that Ahsoka could change that fans have been dying for is to finally bring lightsabers as pickaxes, considering now they can only be used as special weapons in limited-time events. I know, this is very unlikely to happen since they’ve added full cosmetics sets before, like Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker, without their classic lightsabers. But c’mon, Ahsoka’s dual white lightsabers would be an instant buy!

Darth Maul

Image Source: StarWars.com

Introduced as the apprentice of Darth Sidious in the prequel trilogy, Darth Maul became even more loved for his appearances in the animated shows and eventually turned into a fan-favorite Star Wars villain. With Anakin and Obi-Wan already in the game, I’m just waiting for Maul so I can finally recreate their classic fight in The Phantom Menace with my friends in Creative mode (at least, until Qui-Gon gets his due).

Darth Maul could also have two different styles, letting players alter between his classic look from the movies and the one with cybernetic legs from his return in The Clone Wars series. His Scimitar starship could make a great glider too.

General Grievous

Image Source: StarWars.com

Speaking of prequel villains, General Grievous certainly stands out as one with the best designs in the whole franchise, which would no doubt would make a very appealing skin to add to your locker. I also like to imagine Grievous as a potential boss on the map during a Star Wars-themed event. Think of it, besides the challenge of defeating a cyborg with four arms, by the end of the battle he could grant Mythic lightsabers to your whole squad.

One optional style for him could include his long black cape that he wore in Revenge of the Sith and the animated shows. His starship, the Soulless One, would be a stylish glider. Just don’t ask me how General Grievous’ hitbox would work as a playable character, though…

Mace Windu

Image Source: StarWars.com

It’s a surprise Samuel L. Jackson hasn’t already come to Fortnite in some form; he’s played multiple iconic characters including Nick Fury in the MCU. Mace Windu would be the perfect opportunity for him to finally be on the island. It’s by common agreement among fans that Mace Windu is one of the best Jedi masters from the last years of the Republic Era.

Even though he was poorly developed in the movies, Mace Windu had his finest moments in the canonic Star Wars shows and comics. His presence can already be felt in Fortnite when you grab a purple lightsaber on the map — yes, he was the only Jedi to ever wield a purple lightsaber. Also, Mace Windu’s addition could mean more characters from the Jedi High Council might join him later, such as Kit Fisto and Shaak Ti.

Padme Amidala

Image Source: StarWars.com

From princess dresses to combat clothing, Padme has many memorable looks throughout the movies and shows she appears in, so there are loads of optional styles that could be a possibility for her. Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi are already in the game, and considering Padme basically completed their trio — which made them like the prequel equivalent to Luke, Leia, and Han Solo, it would be a disgrace to not add Padme to the game.

Other than her otherworldly red princess garbs, they’d have to include her white outfit with the large cloak as her main style. She could also have her commonly used blaster pistol equipped as her back bling.

Cal Kestis

Image Source: StarWars.com

I wouldn’t be surprised if Cal Kestis comes to Fortnite next week as part of a collab to promote EA’s brand-new game like we’ve seen with Leon Kennedy when the Resident Evil 4 remake came out. Having the star of Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor in another adventure game could keep fans entertained for some time while they wait for his debut in a live-action Star Wars project.

With Jedi: Survivor giving players lots of options to customize Cal Kestis’ appearance, it would be neat to have a whole set of variations at your disposal, like different hairstyles, clothing, and maybe even different styles for a BD-1 back bling. Okay, maybe I’m asking for too much, I’d be satisfied enough with his base outfits from JFO and JS.

C-3PO

Image Source: StarWars.com

C-3PO is my favorite Star Wars droid and I can’t wait for him to come to Fortnite, especially because we already got his partner R2-D2 as part of Leia’s set in the Item Shop. And let’s be honest, it would be hilarious to see C-3PO carrying a shotgun or dancing to Bruno Mars songs.

A red-arm C-3PO from the sequel trilogy could be a nice extra style for him and I would absolutely love it if Babu Frik came as his back bling! He’s also a character known for his clunky robotic movements, so it would be awesome if he came with an emote of his own.

Chewbacca

Image Source: StarWars.com

Another classic Star Wars duo that is missing in Fortnite is Han Solo and Chewbacca. The captain of the Millennium Falcon landed in Fortnite last November along with Luke and Leia but with no mention of his furry friend. With another Wookiee — Krrsantan from The Book of Boba Fett — already available in the game, fans have been wondering why Chewie hasn’t appeared in the Item Shop yet.

Let’s hope it’s just a matter of time until we’re able to purchase his skin and can finally have a complete squad wearing matching outfits. Since Han Solo released with the Millennium Falcon as his back bling, I think some reactive Porgs attached to Chewie could make him worth buying.

Lando Calrissian

Image Source: StarWars.com

It’s unlikely to see Lando coming alongside Anakin since Fortnite usually releases matching outfits together, but hopefully, the leader of Cloud City will come to the game soon enough. I’m mostly excited about his eccentric looks — Lando puts on many outfits throughout different phases of the franchise that it will be hard for Fortnite developers to pick the best one.

Hopefully, we will see more than one, like they did with Han Solo and Luke, but the question is: which ones? Besides the classic blue fit with the yellow cape, I think the outfit Lando used in the battle of Endor and the yellow gear Donald Glover wore in Solo are essential for the character.

Darth Sidious

Image Source: StarWars.com

We definitely need more Star Wars antagonists in Fortnite. Besides Darth Vader, we only have Kylo Ren and some Troopers on the evil side, making it necessary for them to include someone as powerful and intimidating as Darth Sidious.

Along with the lightsabers as floor loot, they could also bring the hooded Sith that turned Anakin evil, not just as a skin, but also as a boss on the map. His electric powers would make a great addition as a Mythic weapon as well. For his additional styles, we could have his prequel look as Emperor Palpatine and maybe a holographic version of Darth Sidious to match the Scanline weapon wrap. He was a huge influence on Darth Vader, so if there’s anyone striking enough to join Anakin, it’s certainly gotta be Sidious.

Related Posts