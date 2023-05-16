When Does Jing Yuan Release in Honkai Star Rail? Answered
HoYoVerse’s latest gacha RPG is proving popular right now. Blending tactical turn-based combat with a sci-fi space setting and an intriguing narrative, the Chinese studio’s follow-up to 2020’s super hit Genshin Impact is a love letter to the ol’ JRPGs of yore. By virtue of the game’s gacha style, new characters are set to arrive once the new banners are ushered in. As a result, some folks may be wondering when does Jing Yuan release in Honkai: Star Rail? With that in mind, let’s get into the deets, shall we?
Honkai Star Rail Jing Yuan Release Date
Specifically, Jing Yuan’s banner is set to arrive on May 17, 2023 and will be available until June 6, 2023.
Dubbed the Swirl of Heavenly Spear banner, Jing Yuan (The Erudition) will be the next 5-Star event character. Interestingly, players will get a 50 percent chance of getting him on their first 5-Star pull.
In addition to Jing Yuan (aka the Dozing General), there’ll also be increased chances of pulling 4-Star characters like Yukong, Sushang, and March 7th during the event.
All Jing Yuan Abilities
Skills
- Basic Attack: Glistening Light
- Skill: Rifting Zenith
- Ultimate: Lightbringer
- Talent: Prana Extirpated
- Technique: Spirit Invocation
Eidolon
- Eidolon 1: Slash, Seas Split
- Eidolon 2: Swing, Skies Squashed
- Eidolon 3: Strike, Suns Subdued
- Eidolon 4: Spin, Stars Sieged
- Eidolon 5: Stride, Spoils Seized
- Eidolon 6: Sweep, Souls Slain
Traces
- Attack: +28%
- Defense: +12.5%
- CRIT Rate: +12%
- Ascension 2: Battalia Crush
- Ascension 4: Savant Providence
- Ascension 6: War Mashal
And just like that, we come to the conclusion of our guide on when does Jing Yuan release in Honkai: Star Rail? For more, here’s how to change your name color. Otherwise, feel free to explore our related content down below.
