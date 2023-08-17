What Is the Incompatible Save Error in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)? Answered

Larian Studios’ much-anticipated CRPG sequel has been a monumental success so far from both a commercial and a critical standpoint. However, due to some niggly bugs, the developer has been busy at work releasing updates to squash them. If you’ve played the game since the fourth hotfix went live on Aug. 16, you may be hit with an error which describes your save file as “incompatible.” If so, here’s everything you need to know about the Incompatible Save Error in Baldur’s Gate 3.

BG3 – What Is the Incompatible Save Error?

Essentially, the Incompatible Save Error is caused by a data mismatch problem, which has happened because your game save has taken place on a version of the client that is older or newer than the current version. Don’t worry, you haven’t done anything wrong.

From the looks of things, the Belgium-based studio deployed a fourth hotfix on Aug. 16 to help fix some bugs and crashes, but it actually created a new issue that was causing many players to crash. As a result, the team has temporarily rolled back the patch, which means that the client is running on the previous hotfix 3 version.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Larian Studios

If you were one of the unlucky ones — like us — who played the game and saved it on Aug. 16, your save data is synced with the newer version of the client.

Thankfully, once Larian Studios has figured out a silver bullet fix, they’ll roll out the fourth hotfix again and that should solve any issues you’re having. In short, be patient and wait for the next update from Larian Studios to deploy, and your save progress will be restored.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to shed light on the Incompatible Save Error in Baldur’s Gate 3. For more, here are 10 of the best mods you can download right now and how to get past noxious fumes. For everything else, you’re in the right place at Twinfinite.