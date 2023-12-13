What Cars Have Drift Tuning in GTA 5? All Drift Tune Vehicles, Listed

GTA Online has added plenty of new features with the latest Chop Shop update, including new missions, new cars and new tuning features. However, not all cars can be modified with these features, so here’s what cars can have drift tuning in GTA 5.

GTA Online Drift Cars

Image Source: Rockstar Games

While it would be interesting if you could have drift tuning in all cars in GTA 5, there are only eight cars that the tuning kit is compatible with in the new update. Here are the cars you can buy drift tuning for.

Fathom FR36

Declasse Drift Yosemite

Declasse Drift Tampa

Annis Remus

Karin Futo GTX

Annis Euros

Dinka Jester RR

Annis ZR350

These cars are the only ones that you can install the Drift Tune on, and you can’t just buy it at any standard Los Santos Customs. Instead, you’ll have to go to the LS Car Meet where you can purchase the upgrade for $200,000.

How to Drift in GTA 5

Image Source: Rockstar Games

While you can pull the E-Brake during a turn and drift any car in the game, you can only apply the Drift Tune to the eight cars listed above. When you do, it’ll change the way your vehicle operates by swinging the tail out more significantly than it normally would during a turn.

Rather than drifting as you normally would in GTA 5, during a drift you’ll be spinning your tires more loosely and simply controlling the direction of where the drift is taking you. Focus on not spinning your whole car out and focus on making minor adjustments in order to get through a turn or series of turns.

You can put your skills to the test in some of the new drift races that were added in the Chop Shop update, which will score you based on the continual length of drifts, how close you get to obstacles and building up multipliers. There will be a set spot on the map to go to if you want to try some of these races, or you can organize them at the LS Car Meet.

Those are the new drift vehicles in GTA 5 and how to use them. There’s plenty of new stuff to enjoy in the new Chop Shop update, so be sure to check it out some of our other guides like how to get the Turismo Omaggio or how to start the car robberies.