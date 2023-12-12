How to Get Drift Car Modification in GTA Online

The 2023 Winter Update for GTA Online is up and running. One of the biggest additions regarding this DLC is Drift Racing, which is completely changes how you drive. Here is our guide on how to get the Drift Car modification in GTA Online.

How To Modify Drift Car GTA Online

Image Source: Rockstar Games

To add drift tuning to vehicles in GTA Online, you first need to go to an LS Car Meet. There, on the “Hao’s Special Works” laptop, you will find a list of vehicles that are eligible for the Drift Tuning Modification. Interact with the laptop to see which vehicles you can modify.

Annis Remus

Dinka Jester RR

Declasse Drift Yosemite

Annis ZR350

Karin Futo GTX

Fantom FR36

Declasse Drift Tampa

Annis Euros

Note that you’ll have to own the vehicle if you want to modify it. In cases where you don’t own the vehicle, you’ll be given options on where the desired cars can be bought. It’s in either of the Legendary Motorsport stores in Southern San Andreas. If you don’t have the money, make sure that your car can be modified.

As for how much the Drift Tuning Modifications cots, the figure is around $200,000 per car. It’s basically the same process as when you want to upgrade a regular car, just with different options and prices for the cars that can be modified for drifting.

Aas was the case with earlier DLCs, the GTA Online Winter Update for 2023 brings some massive changes. As the developers announced at the end of November 2023, besides Drift Racing there are also several Vehicle Robbery missions, animals from Story Mode (exclusively on PS5 & Xbox Series X|S), festive surprises, as well as limited-time Rockstar Games 25th Anniversary in-game gear. Enjoy the ride while it lasts!