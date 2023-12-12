Before diving into some of the new tracks, you’ll need tips on the best cars for GTA Online drift races. The Winter 2023 update is all about drifting, with exclusive new tracks to test your mettle. For any chance of winning these races, you’ll need the best car.

Best Cars to Use in GTA Online Drift Races

The following cars are our recommendations to use in GTA Online drift races:

Dominator ASP

Banshee

Coquette D10

Buffalo STX

Drift Tampa

Vigero ZX

Entity XF

If we had to choose just one, the best car to use in GTA Online drift races is the Overflod Entity XF. Marked in the Supercar class, its supreme speed and handling mean you won’t lose too much pace while drifting around corners. If you time your braking well and activate the drift at the just the right time, you’ll blitz through corners and win plenty of races.

Equally, you can’t go wrong with the fittingly named Declasse Drift Tampa. It’s only accessible if you played the Cunning Stunts DLC back in 2016, but is pound-for-pound the best drifting car in the game. Its top speed isn’t as impressive as the Entity XF’s, but it makes up for it in its ability to ease through tight corners.

When it comes to the new vehicles in the 2023 Winter Update, none of them seem especially well-suited to drift races. There are supercars and high-speed vehicles on that roster, but not all of them are fitting for a very corner-focused race format.

All Drift Races in GTA Online

Image Source: Rockstar Games

As part of the 2023 Winter Update, Rockstar has added a bunch of drift races especially for these vehicles. As per GTA Online leaker HollywoodDU, you can see the full list of new Drift Races here. Their names are as follows:

A Hill to Die On

Beach Slap

Smoke and Mirrors

Highway Code

Let Fly

Textile City Limits

Wide Berth

That's all we have on the best cars for GTA Online drift races.