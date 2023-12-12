All New Cars in GTA Online Winter Update 2023

Christmas has arrived in Los Santos once again! If you’re trying to find all the new cars in the GTA Online Winter Update, you’ve come to the right place. Rockstar has added 12 new vehicles upon the update’s launch, with seven more expected down the line. Check them all out here.

The following cars have all been added to GTA Online with the 2023 Winter Update. We’ve also added their price ranges for you to check out.

Grotti Turismo Omaggio ($2,845,000)

Vapid Aleutian ($1,835,000)

Penaud La Coureuse ($1,990,000)

Bravado Buffalo EVX ($2,140,000)

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger ($2,380,000)

Karin Asterope GZ ($459,000)

Declasse Impaler LX ($1,465,000)

Karin Vivanite ($1,605,000)

Vapid Dominator GT ($2,195,000)

Declasse Vigero ZX Coupe ($2,295,000)

Fathom FR36 ($1,610,000)

Cop Car ($3,517,500-$4,690,000)

Those are the 12 that launched alongside the update, with several more expected to be drip-fed down the line. This could be in conjunction with weekly updates, or just as a surprise.

How to Get New Winter Update Cars in GTA Online

Image Source: Rockstar Games

The only way to get these new Winter Update cars in GTA Online is to purchase them from car dealers via the internet. Using the prices in our list above as a guide, you’ll then need to factor in any extra money for upgrades, defenses, and insurance.

At the moment, none of the new cars in our list are available on the Casino spin wheel, or as a Prize Ride for completing a certain race series. Once the first weekly update after this winter expansion lands, that could well change. Until then, you’ll need to save up your ill-gotten gains to purchase a new vehicle for your collection.

That’s all for our guide on the new Winter Update cars in GTA Online. For more on the game, check out the guides below.