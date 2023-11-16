gta online winter update release date & new cars

As has become the standard since the launch of GTA Online in 2013, December will bring with it a winter update filled with surprises for anyone who logs in.

While only some details are definitive and some are leaks, here’s everything we know about the GTA Online Winter update for 2023.

Image Source: Rockstar Games via Twinfinite

Although there is no direct confirmation as to when the 2023 Winter update is going to officially release, it’s likely that it’s going to be releasing on December 12. This is based on the GTA+ membership benefits expiring on December 11, leading people to believe that the update will come the day after.

The update generally changes the landscape of Los Santos and San Andreas to be a winter wonderland of sorts, allowing for players to engage in snowball fights, take in the sights from a new perspective and slide their cars all over the road. This should be a whole lot sweeter this season because there’s already been official confirmation of one of the cars being added in the update, along with a few other treats.

Image Source: Rockstar Games via Twinfinite

As a result of the players collectively completing the Simeon’s Employee of the Month contest, Rockstar has come out and revealed that they’ll be adding the Grotti Turismo Omaggio to the game for the Winter Update. Players had to collectively export $15 billion worth of cars to Simeon to earn the reward for everyone, and the total number by the end of the challenge was 19,053,404,749.

That isn’t going to be the only competition that has rewards that can be redeemed for the winter update. There is also the Doomsday Scenario Community Challenge, which encourages players to use the three-part Doomsday Heist to collectively earn $100 billion by November 22. If this is successfully completed, all players will earn a new livery for the Pegassi Zentorno when the update comes out.

On top of the car updates, there’s another collective competition to drink 100 million cans of Sprunk and eCola. If this is successfully completed by November 29, all players will earn custom Sprunk and eCola vanity license plates, Sprunk x eCola livery for the Mammoth F-160 Raiju and a Sprunk x eCola Bodysuit. There’s going to be plenty of presents for the players just in time for the holidays.

So far, those are all the main details regarding the Winter Update for GTA Online and what’s going to be in it. There’s plenty of speculation that the trailer for GTA 6 might also drop when the update is released, or that Michael from the campaign will be featured in some final DLC. We’ll be sure to update this post as more information becomes official, so be sure to keep checking back here.