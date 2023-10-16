GTA Online Weekly Update (October 12), Explained

Los Santos is about to get a whole lot spookier with the GTA Online October patch, featuring darkly-themed vehicles and haunting events. You’ll be able to dress up your character to go along with the season, including a few Halloween props to set the scene further. We’re here to show you what to expect from the GTA Online weekly update (October 12) to prepare you for the spooky extravaganza.

One of the first highlights of the recent GTA Online weekly update is the inclusion of the Albany Brigham (Muscle) 1950s vehicle that can be claimed for free as a GTA+ member until Nov. 8. You’ll find this car at the Vinewood Car Club or as a purchasable option on the Southern San Andreas Super Auto in-game website. You can also equip the Ghost Exposed Livery to it once you have enough evidence of paranormal activity via the iFruit camera.

Image Source: Rockstar Games

You can anticipate new Halloween Deathmatches to earn 2X GTA$ and RP (4X for GTA + members) with the following game modes:

Drop Dead – The dead and living must survive as long as possible.

– The dead and living must survive as long as possible. Suck It Up – Drain the life from opponents to last the longest.

– Drain the life from opponents to last the longest. Damned and Lost – Free-for-all Deathmatch.

Not only will you need to watch your back for other enemy players, but you must keep an eye out for feral animals who have been possessed. When near these creatures, players will trigger a deadly transformation within them, where they must fight to withstand their attacks.

Then, there’s a Freemode UFO-based mission that takes place in the skies, requiring you to exfiltrate stolen spaceship parts at Fort Zancudo. You can also utilize converted stocks for Bunker Sell Missions to claim 2X GTA$ and RP until Oct. 18, as well as bonuses for Slasher and Judgement Day modes. Furthermore, players may encounter Phantom Cars, primarily with a Cerberus that can ultimately drive you off the road.

To get yourself in the Halloween spirit, you can obtain these spooky-themed cosmetics:

Green Vintage Witch Mask – Play GTA Online this week.

– Play GTA Online this week. Orange Vintage Werewolf Mask – Complete a Bunker Sell Mission.

– Complete a Bunker Sell Mission. Light Green Vintage Vampire Mask – Finish a Bunker Steal Supplies Mission.

Image Source: Rockstar Games

Besides the cosmetics, the GTA Online Job Creator showcases a new weather option and prop items like a Jack-o’-lantern to commemorate the haunting season. The Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom will also host the return of five vehicles:

Dewbauchee Exemplar – Coupe

– Coupe Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio – Coupe

– Coupe Ocelot F620 – Coupe

– Coupe Grotti Carbonizzare – Sports

– Sports Vapid FMJ – Super with a 40 percent discount.

If you want to take a look at the complete list of content from Rockstar Games, here’s a full breakdown:

With darkness taking hold and supernatural sightings rising, a vintage transport also storms forth into GTA Online this week. The Albany Brigham (Muscle) blends classic style with a seasonally appropriate vibe.

The Albany Brigham is now available to purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos, and on display at The Vinewood Car Club where it is free to claim for GTA+ Members through November 8.

The Hunt is On

Local paranormal investigators, Ghosts Exposed, need your help uncovering evidence of apparitions haunting the citizens of Southern San Andreas. Seek out these spirits, snap photos of them with your iFruit’s camera, and send your grainy photographic proof to the team for GTA$ and RP.

Don’t get too close — the spooky may become spooked themselves and disappear into the night.

Get the Ghosts Exposed Livery

After successfully photographing the final lost soul, determined hunters will receive the Ghosts Exposed livery for the new Albany Brigham.

New Halloween Deathmatches

Compete in a trio of new Halloween Deathmatches that tap into the season’s morbid and macabre atmosphere and are all paying out 2X GTA$ and RP during their inaugural week, stacking up to a juicy 4X multiplier for GTA+ Members.

Drop Dead: The dead are rising, and they’re only after one thing — the living. In this Team Deathmatch, the living fight for survival against the dead. To win, all they must do is outlast the attack. If they die, they join the dead to continue the hunt until there’s no soul left alive. The dead have no blips, move swiftly, can climb and regenerate their health faster, so keep your wits about you.

Suck It Up: Go head-to-head in this gruesome Deathmatch where dealing damage keeps you on your feet. That’s right, drain the life from your enemies and add it to your own. Just like your toxic ex used to do. Lives are limited and your own health drains over time, so you better pick your victim fast.

Damned and Lost: Welcome to the Free-for-All Deathmatch of your nightmares. A maze full of opponents with no blips while they’re on the move. Face your fears around every corner until you’re the last one standing.

Beware of Possessed Animals

Troubling news reports indicate a spike in sightings of possessed creatures attacking innocent bystanders. Weazel News and local administrators are warning residents to approach these entities with extreme caution, as they’re known to morph into more menacing forms when approached or provoked.

Halloween Freemode Events

Don’t let your guard down for a split-second, as the spine-chilling incidents spill out into Freemode this week and beyond. Wide-eyed strangers are ranting and rambling about UFOs in the sky, while Business Battles require stealing spaceship parts from out from under the FIB’s nose at Fort Zancudo. There are also apparently phantom cars trailing their every move and, in the case of one aggressive Cerberus, ramming them off the road by force.

Halloween Masks

Don frightful disguises to maximize the fear factor this week: collect the Green Vintage Witch Mask by simply playing GTA Online anytime this week, complete a Bunker Sell Mission to get your claws on the Orange Vintage Werewolf Mask, and complete a Bunker Steal Supplies Mission to receive the Light Green Vintage Vampire Mask.

Double Rewards on Bunker Sell Missions

Once you’ve successfully gathered supplies and converted them into stock, offload them in Bunker Sell Missions to earn 2X GTA$ and RP through October 18.



Haven’t taken your operations underground yet? You’re missing out — luckily Bunkers, plus their Upgrades and Modifications, are all 30% off this week.

New Halloween Props

Become a master of puppets with new features added to the GTA Online Job Creator, including a new Halloween weather option and several sinister new props like pumpkins and Jack-o’-lanterns — to build out your horror set.

Bonuses on Halloween Modes

Get into the grisly spirit of the season by jumping into the action in Halloween-themed modes, including Triple Rewards on Slasher and 2X GTA$ and RP on Judgement Day (which means 4X for GTA+ Members), and the Halloween Bunker Series.

Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Despite his confrontational personality, moto-mogul Simeon Yetarian wants to make shopping for a car less intimidating. His latest selection features five returning vehicles across an assortment of categories:

Dewbauchee Exemplar (Coupe)

(Coupe) Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio (Coupe)

(Coupe) Ocelot F620 (Coupe)

(Coupe) Grotti Carbonizzare (Sports)

(Sports) Vapid FMJ (Super, 40% off)

Luxury Autos Showroom

Window-shop for a new ride by visiting the Luxury Autos showroom to examine the returning Annis S80RR (Super, 40% off) and Lampadati Tigon (Super) behind glass this week.

Additional Vehicle Offerings This Week

Assess the handling and acceleration of three rides on The Test Track inside the LS Car Meet, with the return of the Declasse Vamos (Muscle), Grotti GT500 (Sports Classic, 40% off), and Vapid Peyote Gasser (Muscle, 40% off).



Place Top 4 in the LS Car Meet Series two days in a row this week to get the Annis Hellion (Off-Road), with the limited time Nightmare livery.



Spin the Lucky Wheel inside The Diamond Casino & Resort for the opportunity to walk away the winner of the Karin Futo GTX (Sports).



Only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, this week’s Premium Test Ride is the Karin S95 (Sports). Burn a hot streak between Del Perro Beach and Murrieta Heights in this week’s HSW Time Trial.

Gear up for the petrifying Halloween season this month with GTA+ and claim the new Albany Brigham, an exclusive livery, and more through November 8:

Free Albany Brigham and Love Fist livery

Monochrome Striped Suit, Skeleton Bodysuit, PRB Tee, PRB Shorts, and PRB Hoodie

Double Rewards on Halloween Deathmatches

40% off all Alien Weapons at the Gun Van

And much more, including a GTA$500,000 bonus delivered upon billing each month, access to The Vinewood Car Club and the ability to download and play a rotating assortment of classic Rockstar Games titles.

DISCOUNTS

Bunker Properties – 30% off

Bunker Upgrades and Modifications – 30% off

Vapid Ratel (Off-Road) – 20% off

Mammoth Streamer216 (Plane) – 30% off

Vapid FMJ (Super) – 40% off

Annis S80RR (Super) – 40% off

Grotti GT500 (Sports Classic) – 40% off

Vapid Peyote Gasser (Muscle) – 40% off

Karin Technical Aqua (Off Road) – 40% off

Gun Van Inventory and Discounts

Switchblade | Tactical SMG | Widowmaker (20% off for all players, 40% off for GTA+ Members) | Up-N-Atomizer (40% off for GTA+ Members) | Unholy Hellbringer (40% off for GTA+ Members) | Assault SMG | Homing Launcher (40% off for GTA+ Members) | RPG | Pool Cue | Molotovs | Sticky Bombs | Pipe Bombs | Armor

That does it for our guide on the GTA Online Weekly Update (October 12.)