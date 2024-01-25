Drag races are finally here! All the adrenaline junkies and racing fans can now take part in one of the drag races and match their driving skills with other players. Here is our guide on the best cars for drag races in GTA Online.

Best Drag Race Cars in GTA Online

Image Source: Rockstar Games

There are a lot of cars to choose from for a drag race. It’s not easy to pick between them, but we found a way. We have selected five cars that can reach the highest speed in the game. That way they give you a head start even before the drag race begins.

Car Name Top Speed (mph) Acceleration Dewbauchee Vagner 126.75 92.50 Ocelot XA-21 122.50 91 Annis RE-7B 123.50 92.75 Bravado Banshee 117.75 85 Duke O’Death 114.25 87.50

All Cars for Drag Races in GTA Online

There are 23 cars available in total for a Drag Race in GTA Online. They have both Purchase and Resale Prices, and each one of the cars has unique features and upgrades. Here are the best drag race cars in GTA Online.

Car Maximum Speed Declasse Tulip 91.65 mph (147.5 km/h) Entity XXR 105.63 mph (170 km/h) Progen Emerus 100.23 mph (161.1 km/h) Vapid Blade 90.21 mph (145 km/h) Ocelot Pariah 96.37 mph (155.1 km/h) Pegassi Tezeract 105.01 mph (169 km/h) Benefactor Krieger 100.54 mph (161.8 km/h) Overflod Autarch 100.04 mph (161 km/h) Declasse Drift Yosemite 86.99 mph (140 km/h) Dewbauchee Vagner 99.98 mph (160.9 km/h) Imperator 132.75 mph (213.64 km/h) Hermes 85.13 mph (137 km/h) Peyote Gasser 92.27 mph (148.5 km/h) Declasse Vamos 90.1 mph (145 km/h) Duke O’Death 94.45 mph (152 km/h) Impaler 93.83 mph (151 km/h) X80 Proto 100,04 mph (161 km/h) Cyclone 98.18 mph (158 km/h) Ocelot XA-21 98.92 mph (1592 km/h) Deveste Eight 105.63 mph (170 km/h) Annis RE-7B 100.04 mph (161 km/h) Bravado Banshee 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h) Dominator 90.1 mph (145 km/h)

Now you’re all set for a drag race in GTA Online! It’s useful to know that if the pointer on the speedometer hits the blue, tap left Shift on your keyboard to shift gear perfectly. Choose your preferred car and start the ferocious race!