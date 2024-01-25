Drag races are finally here! All the adrenaline junkies and racing fans can now take part in one of the drag races and match their driving skills with other players. Here is our guide on the best cars for drag races in GTA Online.
Best Drag Race Cars in GTA Online
There are a lot of cars to choose from for a drag race. It’s not easy to pick between them, but we found a way. We have selected five cars that can reach the highest speed in the game. That way they give you a head start even before the drag race begins.
|Car Name
|Top Speed (mph)
|Acceleration
|Dewbauchee Vagner
|126.75
|92.50
|Ocelot XA-21
|122.50
|91
|Annis RE-7B
|123.50
|92.75
|Bravado Banshee
|117.75
|85
|Duke O’Death
|114.25
|87.50
All Cars for Drag Races in GTA Online
There are 23 cars available in total for a Drag Race in GTA Online. They have both Purchase and Resale Prices, and each one of the cars has unique features and upgrades. Here are the best drag race cars in GTA Online.
|Car
|Maximum Speed
|Declasse Tulip
|91.65 mph (147.5 km/h)
|Entity XXR
|105.63 mph (170 km/h)
|Progen Emerus
|100.23 mph (161.1 km/h)
|Vapid Blade
|90.21 mph (145 km/h)
|Ocelot Pariah
|96.37 mph (155.1 km/h)
|Pegassi Tezeract
|105.01 mph (169 km/h)
|Benefactor Krieger
|100.54 mph (161.8 km/h)
|Overflod Autarch
|100.04 mph (161 km/h)
|Declasse Drift Yosemite
|86.99 mph (140 km/h)
|Dewbauchee Vagner
|99.98 mph (160.9 km/h)
|Imperator
|132.75 mph (213.64 km/h)
|Hermes
|85.13 mph (137 km/h)
|Peyote Gasser
|92.27 mph (148.5 km/h)
|Declasse Vamos
|90.1 mph (145 km/h)
|Duke O’Death
|94.45 mph (152 km/h)
|Impaler
|93.83 mph (151 km/h)
|X80 Proto
|100,04 mph (161 km/h)
|Cyclone
|98.18 mph (158 km/h)
|Ocelot XA-21
|98.92 mph (1592 km/h)
|Deveste Eight
|105.63 mph (170 km/h)
|Annis RE-7B
|100.04 mph (161 km/h)
|Bravado Banshee
|117.75 mph (189.50 km/h)
|Dominator
|90.1 mph (145 km/h)
Now you’re all set for a drag race in GTA Online! It’s useful to know that if the pointer on the speedometer hits the blue, tap left Shift on your keyboard to shift gear perfectly. Choose your preferred car and start the ferocious race!