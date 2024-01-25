Guides

Best Cars for Drag Races in GTA Online

Let's get fast and furious!

Drag races are finally here! All the adrenaline junkies and racing fans can now take part in one of the drag races and match their driving skills with other players. Here is our guide on the best cars for drag races in GTA Online.

Best Drag Race Cars in GTA Online

There are a lot of cars to choose from for a drag race. It’s not easy to pick between them, but we found a way. We have selected five cars that can reach the highest speed in the game. That way they give you a head start even before the drag race begins.

Car NameTop Speed (mph)Acceleration
Dewbauchee Vagner126.7592.50
Ocelot XA-21122.5091
Annis RE-7B123.5092.75
Bravado Banshee117.7585
Duke O’Death114.2587.50

All Cars for Drag Races in GTA Online

There are 23 cars available in total for a Drag Race in GTA Online. They have both Purchase and Resale Prices, and each one of the cars has unique features and upgrades. Here are the best drag race cars in GTA Online.

CarMaximum Speed
Declasse Tulip91.65 mph (147.5 km/h)
Entity XXR105.63 mph (170 km/h)
Progen Emerus100.23 mph (161.1 km/h)
Vapid Blade90.21 mph (145 km/h)
Ocelot Pariah96.37 mph (155.1 km/h)
Pegassi Tezeract105.01 mph (169 km/h)
Benefactor Krieger100.54 mph (161.8 km/h)
Overflod Autarch100.04 mph (161 km/h)
Declasse Drift Yosemite86.99 mph (140 km/h)
Dewbauchee Vagner99.98 mph (160.9 km/h)
Imperator132.75 mph (213.64 km/h)
Hermes85.13 mph (137 km/h)
Peyote Gasser92.27 mph (148.5 km/h)
Declasse Vamos90.1 mph (145 km/h)
Duke O’Death94.45 mph (152 km/h)
Impaler93.83 mph (151 km/h)
X80 Proto100,04 mph (161 km/h)
Cyclone98.18 mph (158 km/h)
Ocelot XA-2198.92 mph (1592 km/h)
Deveste Eight105.63 mph (170 km/h)
Annis RE-7B100.04 mph (161 km/h)
Bravado Banshee117.75 mph (189.50 km/h)
Dominator90.1 mph (145 km/h)

Now you’re all set for a drag race in GTA Online! It’s useful to know that if the pointer on the speedometer hits the blue, tap left Shift on your keyboard to shift gear perfectly. Choose your preferred car and start the ferocious race!

