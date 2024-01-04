It’s always busy in Los Santos, with the new GTA Online Shoot Animals Photography Challenge recently landing. It’s not as it sounds, with a focus on snapping pictures of animals, rather than hunting. If you want to know how to complete the challenge, and what you get as a reward for doing so, you’re in the right place!

How to Complete GTA Online Shoot Animals Photography Challenge

To complete the GTA Online Shoot Animals Photography challenge, you need to use your phone’s camera to take pictures of wild animals in Los Santos. These were added in the 2023 Holiday update, with creatures roaming around as they do in the single-player mode.

All you need to do is spot an animal in the open world, take out your in-game camera phone, and snap a picture of it. This will then send the photo to the Los Santos Tourist Board, the questgiver.

You can currently complete the Shoot Animals Photography Challenge up to three times per day. After that, you won’t get any rewards until the following day.

GTA Online Photography Challenge Rewards

Image Source: Rockstar Games

Each time you submit a photo of wildlife for this challenge, you’ll net $20,000 and 500 RP. As mentioned, you can do this up to three times a day. That’s the reward for the base challenge, but you can accrue more if you stay consistent with it.

Once you’ve completed this challenge for one day, you unlock the option to purchase the new Declasse Park Ranger vehicle from Warstock Cache and Carry. It costs $2,980,000 at its base price. That said, you can get a small discount if you take up to ten eligible photos for the challenge. Upon that first day of completion, you also get the Zoophilist Outfit for free.

Completing the challenge in its entirety, by snapping a photo of every single animal in GTA Online, gives you a reward as well. You’ll get the Declasse Park Ranger car for free, bypassing the need to spend money at all. It just depends on whether or not you want to dedicate so much time to tracking down and snapping each and every animal in the game.

That's all for our guide to the GTA Online Shoot Animals Photography Challenge.