When Does Snow Leave GTA Online in 2024?

Wondering when snow leaves GTA Online in 2024? With Christmas and New Year now out of the way, it’s only a matter of time until the festive weather leaves Los Santos. In this guide, we’ll break down how long you’ve got left to frolic in the frost and throw snowballs at your friends.

When Does GTA Online Snow Leave in 2024?

Image Source: Rockstar Games

So far, there is no confirmed date for GTA Online snow to leave in 2024.

This Christmas season in GTA Online, the snow first appeared on December 12. Since then, players have been able to drive through the snow littering Los Santos, while also collecting it as snowballs, a limited-time throwable item.

That’s alongside limited-time seasonal events like snowmen to destroy for rewards and yetis to hunt down for rare clothing items. There’s even a Christmas pastiche of the Grinch, fittingly called the Gooch, to lure in and kill. As such, the snow across the open world is the perfect background to these festive jobs.

These events all still seem to be in-game as of January 2, 2024. That said, GTA Online updates tend to land every Thursday, which falls on January 4. As such, there’s a great chance this first update of the year will remove snow from Los Santos.

Therefore, you’ve probably only got a few days left of snow in GTA Online. That is, at least until the 2024 winter event likely brings it back. If the snow isn’t patched out on January 4, then you’ll probably have until January 11 to frolic in the festive fun! Of course, we’ll update this guide once the snow does finally melt, and Los Santos goes back to normal.

