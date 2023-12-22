The holidays are here, and for GTA Online players that means the Christmas winter event has arrived! Just like last year, Gooch is back, intent on robbing you. But if you defeat him, an award awaits. Here’s our guide on how to find the Gooch in GTA Online.

How To Spawn and Defeat Gooch in GTA Online

Image Source: Rockstar Games

The Gooch is an NPC who will spawn if you spend at least 45 minutes in a session of GTA Online and if there are at least two players in the lobby.

Also, to summon Gooch to spawn, make sure you have a large amount of cash with you, as well as snacks. That’s the only way to lure him since he’s only targeting the players he can rob.

Note that you won’t be able to find the Gooch yourself, as he will randomly spawn and ambush you from the back. He will knock you down, steal your money and snacks, and flee. He will appear as a red dot on the map and you’ll have to chase him down.

Make sure you’re equipped with some of your best weapons, especially ranged ones. When you reach him and knock him on the ground, the fight begins. The Gooch has some really fast moves and can easily counter you. We hope you’re a skilled shooter because, with a few right shots, you can take him down.

How To Get Gooch Outfit GTA Online

Once you manage to defeat the Gooch in GTA Online, you will unlock his full outfit for yourself as a reward. You can equip it the same way you did with the Yeti costume.

Go to any outfit store or to your personal wardrobe if you want to dress up as the one who stole Christmas. Now you are all ready and geared up to do some holiday misdeeds!

We hope our guide will help you defeat the Gooch. Rockstar made sure we will have a lot of fun, with new quests, characters, and events that were added with the winter update of GTA Online. Enjoy the holidays!