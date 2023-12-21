All Snowman Locations in GTA Online (2023)

The festive season has arrived in Los Santos, so if you’re looking for all snowman locations in GTA Online for 2023, we’ve got you covered. Every year Rockstar reintroduces these jolly companions all around the map, tasking you with wiping them out. If you plan on grinding through them all, our map will do the trick.

All GTA Online Snowman Locations (2023)

See the map below for a full breakdown of all 25 snowmen in GTA Online, courtesy of GTALens. Make a note of each location so you can jot them off as you go.

Image Source: GTALens

Fortunately, the GTA Online snowmen in 2023 seem to be spawning in the same places as they did last year. That means if you spent last Christmas hunting down them all to destroy and complete objectives, you can do exactly the same this year.

What To Do With Snowmen in GTA Online

Each Christmas in GTA Online there are 25 snowmen dotted across the map. These form part of some festive-themed objectives in the game. If you managed to destroy all of them, you’ll get a reward. Last year the prize was an exclusive Snowman outfit, plus $125,000. Expect equally good rewards this year!

All you’ve got to do is simply head over to a snowman from our map and wipe them out in any way of your choice. Whether that’s a punch, gunshot, or hitting with a vehicle of you’re choice, anything will work. When you’re close to the proximity of a snowman you’ll hear the feint sound of jingle bells, so follow that to spot your frosty foe.

That’s all for our guide on the GTA Online snowman locations for the winter 2023 event. For more on the game, brush up on this most recent weekly update. We’ve also got a guide on the best drift cars added in the Chop Shop DLC.