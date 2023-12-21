All GTA Online Yeti Hunt Locations 2023

The Yeti Hunt event was officially added and is now live in GTA Online. Your task is to locate the monster, track it down, and eliminate it. Here is our guide on how to find all Yeti Hunt locations in GTA Online.

How To Find Yeti GTA Online

You will need to get a text from Tanner to start the Yeti Hunt in GTA Online. He will tell you that there’s something in the wood “and it ain’t a bear”. When you receive the text, you’ll see a white circle on the north side of the map.

To find and confront the Yeti, you will first have to find five Yeti clues in the Fort Zacundo area. In the image below there is a map with all Yeti clues in GTA Online.

Image Source: gtalens.com

As mentioned earlier, there are five different Yeti clues during the hunt for this monster in GTA Online. You’ll need to investigate all of them and not take pictures. Here are all the clues listed:

Human Remains

Bloody Shirt

Bloody Tent

Dead Deer

Overturned car

Once you find all five clues, return to the same area between 9 PM and 6 AM to continue your search for the Yeti. When you return, the monster will find you and you’ll get a notification that says “The Yeti from the Chilliad wilderness has come for you”.

Then the final battle comes. Be prepared and well-armed, and stay cautious because the Yeti is a formidable and very powerful enemy. It will take you some time and a lot of ammunition to take it down.

What Are the Rewards for Yeti Hunt GTA Online?

After you complete the Yeti Hunt quest in GTA Online, an interesting reward awaits you. For taking down the dangerous monster, you will get a new outfit called “The Yeti Outfit” for your in-game character.

As soon as you defeat the Yeti you’ll automatically unlock the new outfit. Then, you’ll get the chance to walk around San Andreas dressed as the mythical white creature.

We hope this article will come in handy if you’ve decided to locate and hunt down the Yeti. Just make sure that you have enough firepower, adequate equipment for nighttime fights, and of course that you are ready for this challenge. Happy hunting!