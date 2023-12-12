How to Start GTA Online Car Robberies & All Salvage Yard Locations

Now the new update has landed, you may be wondering how to start GTA Online car robberies, plus all Salvage Yard locations. The two go hand in hand, letting you dive into the update’s new criminal aspect.

How to Start Car Robberies in GTA Online

To start car robberies in GTA Online, you need to speed to an NPC named Yusuf Amir. Franchise fans may recognize him from GTA 4, returning in this update as the master of Salvage Yards across Los Santos.

When you first play GTA Online after installing the update, Yusuf will ring you. He’ll tell you to purchase a Salvage Yard, which you need to strip vehicles after you’ve stolen then. From there, head to the Maze Bank website on your in-game smartphone, and select one of the five Salvage Yards to buy.

Then drive over to your new Salvage Yard, where you’ll find Yusuf ready to chat to you. Interact with him, and you’ll be able to initiate your very first car robbery in GTA Online.

All GTA Online Salvage Yard Locations

The five Salvage Yards in the new GTA Online updated are located below. We’ve also listed the base price for each one, excluding any upgrades you may need to do.

Paleto Bay ($1,620,000)

Sandy Shores ($2,030,000)

Murrieta Heights ($2,420,000)

Strawberry ($2,570,000)

La Puerta ($2,690,000)

Image Source: GTA Boom via Twinfinite

As you can tell from the map, three of them are fairly close to the Los Santos city center where most players’ apartments are. That means you won’t have to drive too far to initiate car robbery missions. Those in Sandy Shores and Paleto Bay are considerably cheaper, but also much more inconvenient to reach.

Upgrades to your Salvage Yards will be necessary as you progress to some of the more advanced car robbery missions. They range from adding staff to tow trucks, which make it easier to ship off your stolen vehicles.

That’s all for our guide on how to start car robberies in GTA Online, plus all Salvage Yard locations. For more on the GTA Online Winter Update, check out the guides below.