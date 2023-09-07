5 Questions We Have About GTA 6 That We’re Eagerly Awaiting Answers For

It has been 10 years since the release of the brilliant GTA V, and our desire for the next game is starting to burn brighter and hotter. With various fake leaks and speculations, we are all too curious about what the future holds with regards to the sixth instalment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. So, here are five things that we’re excited to get answers for.

Some of the items on this list are questions that have been fuelled by the recent rumors and leaks. That is not to say, however, that what has supposedly been revealed is credible. So, please don’t come hunting us down with an Apache helicopter if they don’t come to pass!

How Big Will Vice City Be?

One thing that we are pretty certain of now, is that the series will be returning to sunny and vibrant Vice City. The franchise hasn’t been there since GTA: Vice City Stories was released back in October 2006, and was originally seen in the GTA: Vice City base game in 2002.

It will be interesting to see how the city has been changed and added to, now that the possibilities within game design have changed so much. Vice City and Vice City Stories both ran on engines from the same generation of consoles, so there are over 20 years of changes to witness.

The thing that is on our minds the most though, is how big is everything going to be? Will some parts stay similar to the 2002 instalment? With places such as Downtown, Little Havana, and Little Haiti we can envision them becoming much larger than the last time we saw them.

These are areas that would feel really immersive on a larger scale. However, with spots like Ocean Beach and Starfish Island, how big do you need to go? In our minds, not that big actually.

The great thing about these locations is that, even though the map wasn’t huge in GTA: Vice City itself, they felt like areas that worked well on a smaller scale. Starfish Island is obviously the separate island getaway for the rich, and Ocean Beach felt like a nice, smaller sandy spot that was then contrasted by Washington Beach’s longer stretch of land.

We are sure that whatever Rockstar do with the map design will be great, but we hope that there will still be a few smaller, more intimate places reminiscent of the game that first introduced us to the Miami look alike city two decades ago.

Will There Be Interactions with Original Vice City Characters?

Image Source: Rockstar Games

The character cast from Vice City was iconic. Rockstar usually manage to make Grand Theft Auto games iconic anyway, but this was definitely near the top of the list.

We know that some of the voice actors who portrayed people in the original game are no longer with us, such as Ray Liotta (rest in peace). However, it would be awesome to see some OG characters in GTA VI.

We’re pretty sure that there will at least be homages to some of them, or possibly just Tommy Vercetti. But, it will be great to see, as Vice City was the foyer into the Grand Theft Auto series for a lot of people (who were definitely 18 or over… yep).

Will We See Characters From GTA V?

Image Source: Rockstar Games

This is admittedly similar to what we wondered above, however, we do know from past games that Rockstar like to include characters from other GTA games, that did not originally show up in the city where the game they make a cameo appearance in takes place.

For some examples, we have seen the likes of Ken Rosenberg (originally from Vice City) show up in GTA: San Andreas in Las Venturas. We have also seen Claude (originally from GTA III) show up in GTA: San Andreas as well, despite the fact his run as protagonist took place in Liberty City.

There are sometimes mentions of past protagonists as well, even if they don’t appear in the game at all. Such an example is when in GTA V, Lester hints to Niko Bellic from GTA IV; when he states:

“There was an Eastern European guy making moves in Liberty City but, nah.. he went quiet” Lester Crest, Grand Theft Auto V

He also mentions the “Irish crazies” referring to the McReary’s who were also in GTA IV. You can actually find Patrick McReary in GTA V as well. He is outside of a store doing a take, and can be recruited as a member of your crew if you complete his getaway mission.

Seeing and hearing of previous characters from the series is not a necessity, but given that Rockstar have a history of doing it, it would be nice to see again!

How Different Will the Physics Engine Be?

Image Source: Rockstar Games

The physics engine in GTA V is pretty good. Having Michael crash through a car window is always enjoyable. However, there was a noticeable downgrade between IV and V in terms of what the game could handle physically.

Fans of the series have even made videos on the subject, comparing the two engines. They often point out how GTA IV admittedly had superior ragdoll and car physics. This is due to the fact that GTA IV was ahead of its time. When it came to GTA V, the predecessor was going to be hard to beat, so it was scaled back.

These aren’t the be all and end all in games. Given though, that there has been such a long gap between entries, and that two full generations of consoles have been released, we have to ponder if the more impressive physics from IV will make an appearance in GTA VI.

The graphics and story are more than likely going to be incredible as always. But there’s always room to wonder exactly what can be explored mechanically, that wasn’t possible in 2013 when the last game launched.

Which Celebrities are Going to Host the Radio Stations?

Image Source: Rockstar Games

The radio stations in Grand Theft Auto games are legendary at this point. No matter what game you pick from the 3D universe, you are going to get some stations with great songs, and funny talk show segments.

A common theme in the games, is that they often have real world celebrities hosting the stations. This makes good familiar grounding through real life recognition. It also creates hilarity through meta situations, and hyper playing into the celebrity’s own personalities.

Some excellent examples of celebrities who have appeared in the games to host stations in the past are:

Kenny Loggins (singer of Danger Zone from the Top Gun soundtrack).

Cara Delevingne (model and actress in such films as Suicide Squad and Paper Towns).

Axl Rose (singer of Guns ‘n’ Roses)

Juliette Lewis (actress in films such as Cape Fear and Natural Born Killers).

Philip Anthony-Rodriquez (actor in CSI: NY, CSI: Miami and Modern Family).

Iggy Pop (singer of The Stooges).

Frank Ocean (singer and rapper from Odd Future).

A recent rumor suggested that Joe Rogan is to voice a podcast on one of the GTA VI stations. This is unconfirmed, but if accurate could be a really interesting concept.

The games have always had funny interview segments. Usually, involving intriguing and sometimes strange people. One of the best examples is KChat from GTA: Vice City. Guests that appeared ranged from a viking to a dolphin trainer that falls in love with the animals he keeps (in the weird and wrong way).

Knowing this, it would be unsurprising, and on brand for Joe Rogan to have his own bit in the upcoming instalment.

We would, of course, hope to hear other familiar voices as well. Fingers crossed that Rockstar pick a great playlist and write some memorable quips!

It still may be some time until we get some concrete evidence as to when GTA VI will be arriving. In the meantime though, we will continue to dream of Vice City, and let our imaginations wander and marvel at the possible features that we might see when it finally releases.

You know, 20 years from now, when we’re sending our kids off to college and whatnot…