7 Things We Want to See in the GTA 6 Trailer

With the announcement of the first trailer for GTA 6 coming from Sam Houser on the Rockstar Games Twitter account, there are plenty of reasons to be excited for December.

Most of the information that we know about the game comes from leaks, so here’s seven things we want to see in the GTA 6 trailer.

Story

Grand Theft Auto 6 has some pretty big shoes to fill, greatly because of the story. If the game isn’t compelling, it’s going to be very loudly vocalized by the players. Not only that, but it’s got to toe the line between being crude and being offensive, but Rockstar doesn’t always seem to worry about getting under anyone’s skin.

The story and characters go hand in hand, because you can have fascinating and diverse characters but if you don’t have them doing anything interesting, people won’t want to play regardless. How each character differs in their gameplay is always important, as well as who they know and how they get around. Hopefully we’ll get a good look at just what’s going on for who and why in GTA 6.

Characters

Given the multi-character story that GTA V featured, it’ll be interesting to see the ways in which the new story decides to potentially implement mechanics regarding multiple characters. They might want to employ the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mentality, or maybe they’ll want to mix things up and change how many characters you’ll get to play as.

It’s always interesting to see the different walks of life that are represented and how they’re portrayed in Grand Theft Auto. They could go further down the gang lifestyle that we’ve seen in previous games, or maybe we’ll dive into the shoes of a corporate busybody who gets roped into something way above their pay grade. Regardless, we can be sure that Rockstar will portray everyone in the most egregious, stereotypical light that we’ve come to know and love.

Vehicles

With the plethora of cars, helicopters and planes that you can drive and pilot in GTA 5, it’ll be interesting to see both what kind of vehicles will be featured and how they’ll function. It’ll say a lot regarding the time period for the game to see what characters are using to get around in, but my guess is that the game will be modern enough to give a wide variety of cars — both cheap and impossibly expensive. While there are plenty of unknowns, we can be sure to find cars to steal in one way or another — it is called Grand Theft Auto for a reason.

To give players a new map to explore without giving them the proper tools to explore them with would be very unlike Rockstar. While you probably won’t be riding any horses like in Red Dead Redemption, you’ll definitely have some horsepower to carry you through your criminal escapades. Plus, stealing fighter jets from military bases became a go-to in the previous entry, so Rockstar will hopefully let players indulge in all-new ways.

Location

Everyone’s got their theories and speculation as to the location of where GTA 6 will take place, but it’ll be great to finally have official confirmation once the trailer drops. While Vice City is the leaked location for the game, it isn’t impossible for Rockstar to have kept their cards close enough to their chest to hide the truth. Regardless of where it’s going to take place, RDR2 further proved that they’re capable of making it look incredible wherever they decide to set it.

While it might be unrealistic, it would be amazing if you could travel between different locations instead of being limited to a single map. It doesn’t have to go as crazy as Starfield, but if you could bounce between Los Santos, Vice City and Liberty City, it would expand the potential of the game by a massive margin.

Music

I’ve always been a fan of having real music in games. It makes the world feel that much more immersive and believable, grounding it as being in the same world as the one you live in. It’ll be great to see the direction Rockstar takes with what music to use for what situations. That certainly holds true for the overall game, but it’ll be most important to get right for the initial trailer — first impressions may not be everything, but they’re very important.

Playing GTA 5 introduced me to tons of music that I’d have never checked out otherwise, just because of how accessible it is. As soon as you get in the car, you’re listening to something different and if you don’t like it, just change the station. If you’re focused on the story, the music is just playing in the background anyway, so it almost becomes subliminal for you to find new stuff.

Graphics

Everyone’s waiting to see what kind of graphical update the game is going to get, so while I’m not asking for a gameplay trailer, hopefully it’ll be filmed in the engine. The current generation of consoles and graphics cards is incredibly powerful as is, so Rockstar’s surely going to showing off when they go to introduce something as long-awaited as GTA 6.

Obviously one of the main things people want to know is how big the map is going to be, but that’s probably a bit more detail than we’re going to get this early. The trailer coming in December will likely be more of a story trailer, but that should still be a great opportunity to show off some of what we’re going to have in store graphically. Regardless, I’ll be bracing myself for how big the file is going to be.

Multiplayer

This one’s a bit of an unknown because in the first trailer for the game’s launch, Rockstar probably isn’t gonna want to focus on the extra bits as much as the main meat and potatoes. That being said, with the player base in GTA Online still being as strong as it is now, it’s likely that there are plenty of fans out there who want to know when they can play with their friends and what kind of devastation they can cause.

Plus, GTA V launched a few weeks before Online back in 2013, so it’s anyone’s guess as to whether or not that will be the case here as well. That plan worked pretty well as there was plenty of traffic for the campaign early on, which certainly wouldn’t have been as much the case if Online had launched directly alongside it. Hopefully when we do get a look at the trailer, we’ll see a game that’s learned from its past and is ready to carry the franchise forward.